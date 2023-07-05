ALGS Championship dates may have just leaked as EA hastily deletes info in blog post

The Apex Legends Global Series is no stranger to leaks, especially with the upcoming Split Two Playoffs. New strategies streamed live from the players themselves, organizers cataloging performance in scrims, and announcements of substitute or replacement players are flying. However, it is not every day that information leaks come straight from EA, Respawn’s parent company.

In preparation for celebrating the culmination of Year 3 of the ALGS, EA announced the inaugural Positive Player Award, set to reward one Apex pro who showcases the best positive and competitive spirit, and a timeline leading up to the winner announcement during the ALGS Year 3 Championship, which the blog post said would occur on Sept. 10.

Last year, ALGS held the Split Two Playoffs from April 29 to May 1, 2022, with the Championships taking place from July 7 to July 10. There was a two month break between international events, with the Last Chance Qualifiers for each region taking place in between. The rumored date for this year’s competition would continue that trend, as 2023’s Split Two Playoffs take place from July 13 to July 16, followed by the regional LCQs, and then the Championship two months later.

This date hasn’t been confirmed by ALGS organizers, and EA quickly amended the blog post to take out the mention of a date for the ALGS Championship. As such, the date given could have been just a placeholder and not an actual leak, despite how the usual timeframe between events does seem to line up.

The EA Positive Player Award will acknowledge a player who embodies the spirit of good sportsmanship as an honorable opponent who shows fair and generous treatment of others during the international tournaments. Rachel Franklin, Senior Vice President of EA’s Positive Play, commented on the award: “At EA, we want to flip the focus to players who embody the values of positive play, and the Positive Player Award is a great new way to do that. We’re excited to acknowledge and celebrate the Apex Legends players who go above and beyond to help keep our community welcome, safe, and fun.”

From July 5 to 17, players and coaches of the ALGS can nominate any active ALGS competitor who they feel represents the core values of the EA Positive Player Award while playing in the ALGS. A special panel will then review the nominees, and narrow down the results between three and ten finalists, announcing the eligible players on Aug. 10. The voting will be open to the public through Aug. 28, where the votes will be counted and the winner will be revealed during the ALGS Championship.

At this time, there is no official source on the dates and times for the Championship, and eager fans can instead look towards the upcoming Split Two Playoffs, taking place from July 13 to July 16.

