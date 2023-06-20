ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: Schedule, format, and more

With less than one month before the Apex Legends Global Series Split Two Playoffs, fans are racing to grab tickets and keep track of one of the biggest international events competitive Apex has to offer, but the amount of information can be overwhelming for first-time viewers.

Four days of competition, time zone differences, 40 teams to track across four different groups, and three different stages during the event can make the fan experience tiring for anyone to keep up with. Don’t worry, as we have all of the information you need below.

Whether you'll be joining us in London or you plan on catching the action from home – one thing is for certain…



The #ALGS Split 2 Playoffs are going to be incredible!



Whether you want to watch all of the matches or just find out when your favorite team is playing, this guide will tell all you need to know about the Split Two Playoffs.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs schedule

The Split Two Playoffs will start on Thursday, July 13 at 4am CT (10am BST). The tournament will run for four days, concluding with the finals on Sunday, July 16, at 10am CT (4pm BST). A full schedule for all matches in each stage of the event is as follows:

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs schedule. Image via ALGS

All games will be broadcast on Twitch and Youtube via the PlayApex and ALGS channels, the official co-streams and partnered broadcast channels.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs format, explained

The Split Two Playoffs are divided into three different stages: the Group Stage, the Bracket Stage, and the Finals.

All stages feature the standard ALGS rules for scoring points, with teams earning one point for every kill and additional points for their final placement in each match. Teams can earn 12 points for first, nine points for second, seven points for third, five points for fourth, four points for fifth, three points for sixth and seventh, two points for eighth through 10th, one point for 11th through 15th, and no placement points for 16th through 20th.

The Group Stage runs from July 13-14, dividing the 40 attending teams into four groups of 10 teams each. Each group will play against each of the other groups in a single round-robin format, playing six games per lobby, totaling 18 games for each team in the group stage. After all games have been played, all 40 teams will be ordered together from first to 40th based on the total points they earn in the group stage, with the top 20 teams advancing to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams moving to Round One of the Loser’s Bracket.

The Bracket Stage runs all day on July 15, featuring a double-elimination system, where the bottom 20 teams will be eliminated from the event.

Round one of the Loser’s bracket takes place first, where the bottom 20 teams in the Group Stage will play six games with the standard ALGS ruleset for scoring. Once the games finish, the top 10 teams will advance to Losers Bracket Round Two, while the bottom 10 teams will be eliminated from the Split Two Playoffs in 31st to 40th place.

The Winners Bracket features the top 20 teams in the groups stage playing their own six-game series, with the top 10 directly advancing to the Finals and the bottom 10 dropping to Loser’s Bracket Round Two. The remaining 20 teams will compete in one last six-game series, where the top 10 qualify for the Finals and the bottom 10 are eliminated from the Split Two Playoffs in 21st to 30th place.

The Finals will be held on July 16, using the Match Point ruleset. In this format, instead of only playing six games and calculating the highest scoring team, there is no set limit to the number of games that can be played before a winner is crowed. Teams who reached the Finals through the Winners Bracket will start with up to 10 points, based on their placement in the Winners Bracket, with the Loser’s Bracket teams all starting with zero points. Maps will alternate each game, with teams competing to reach the 50 point threshold, putting them on “match point”. A team on match-point must then win any game to be declared the winners of the Split Two Playoffs.

Match-point must be attained before being crowned the Split Two Playoffs winners, and any game wins before match point do not end the tournament. If a team starts a game underneath 50 points and earns enough to hit match-point with a victory, the tournament would go on, as a team is only declared match-point eligible before each game starts.

When a match-point team wins a game, the tournament will end and the team that won the game is crowned the winner of the Split Two Playoffs, regardless of their current leaderboard placement in the lobby. Places 2nd to 20th will be decided by the point total of all teams accumulated in the Finals.

All ALGS Split 2 Playoffs teams and groups

The teams attending the Split Two Playoffs are as follows.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs groups. Image via ALGS

All teams featured at the Split Two Playoffs are from the five major leagues, with the number of slots based on the region’s previous Split One Playoffs performance. North America features 11 teams, EMEA sends 10, APAC-N sends nine, while APAC-S and South America send five representatives each.

How to watch the Split 2 Playoffs

The main English broadcast of the Split Two Playoffs will be featured on the PlayApex Twitch stream and the ALGS Youtube channel, where viewers can watch up to four different team perspectives with the Command Center feature. This feature is only present on Twitch, and allows fans to directly watch their favorite players’ POVs, the current state of the map, the in-game leaderboard with each team’s current status, and the alternate language broadcasts of the Playoffs, which has been greatly expanded for Split Two.

Four official watch parties across four different languages will be available during the event, including the ALGS B stream hosted by NiceWigg and Greek on NiceWigg’s Twitch stream, and additional partners in Portuguese, French, and Chinese. Official Broadcast Partners for the event also include Japanese, Thai, Mandarin, Spanish, and Hindi co-streams of the event.

