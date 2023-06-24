How to watch the 2023 ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

Keep up with all the action in nine different languages.

The Apex Legends Global Series’ second LAN event of 2023 is quickly approaching. The Split Two Playoffs will be where the champion of Split Two will be crowned and which teams will qualify for the Championship at the end of the year.

This tournament follows the same schedule, format, and venue as Split One, taking place live at the Copper Box Arena in London. For the majority of international fans who want to keep up with their favorite teams and all of the action, however, they will look toward the official ALGS livestreams and partnered channels for the latest developments.

Whether you'll be joining us in London or you plan on catching the action from home – one thing is for certain…



The #ALGS Split 2 Playoffs are going to be incredible!



Whether you want to watch the main broadcast, directly spectate one team's in-game perspective, or follow alongside your favorite content creator's watch party, the ALGS has greatly expanded the official viewing options for any fan to keep up with the latest action.

Whether you want to watch the main broadcast, directly spectate one team’s in-game perspective, or follow alongside your favorite content creator’s watch party, the ALGS has greatly expanded the official viewing options for any fan to keep up with the latest action.

Check out my guide below for everything you need to know about watching the ALGS Split Two Playoffs.

How to watch the ALGS Split Two Playoffs

The main English-language broadcast is available on the PlayApex Twitch channel and ALGS YouTube Channel. Exclusive to Twitch is access to Command Center, a MultiView option that allows streaming of up to four different perspectives at the same time. Any team’s POV, the current state of the map, a live updated scoreboard, and all of the alternate language streams are featured on Command Center.

Fans looking for a more relaxed viewing experience can watch via the Official Watch Parties featured alongside the main broadcast. NiceWigg and Greek are featured as the English B Stream of the event, bringing a lighter and looser vibe that some viewers might prefer over the main stream. Previously, the B stream was the only way to watch half of the group stage matches, but Split Two now features all games on the main stage, allowing fans to freely choose between which stream and commentators they prefer.

Also new to the Split Two Playoffs is the introduction of six new Official Broadcast Partners, expanding the viewership experience for fans across the globe to nine languages, including partners like esports_RAGE, the official broadcast channel for APAC-N.



Finally, you can always follow your favorite streamers to see if they are hosting their own watch party for the event, with past international tournaments including Apex Twitch drops for channels streaming the Playoffs and exclusive drops for those watching the finals on Sunday, July 16.

All ALGS Split 2 Playoffs alternate language streams

Official Watch Parties

Official Broadcast Partners

The ALGS Split Two Playoffs begin on Thursday, July 13 at 4am CT, featuring groups C and D as the opening match of the group stage.

