A nasty Apex bug has reared its ugly head with a Horizon skin to blame

"The mysteries of space... solved a few of them, and there's one more to go."

Every Apex Legends update brings new bugs, while other glitches have been in the game for ages. The one spotted on Horizon’s new skin Lethal Lass, released on June 20, belongs to the latter category.

A fan who played as Horizon with her new skin shared the bug in a Reddit thread, showing his User Interface cluttered by a big blurry arm when aiming with a 1x zoom scope on the Prowler.

In the video, it can be noticed that this graphical bug only occurs when using a 1x room on the Prowler, and not on another weapon, such as the R-99. It makes the weapon nearly unusable with the attachment equipped.

The bug is clearly distracting. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Players reacted to the video saying it was nothing new for them. According to them, it’s constantly happening when new skins release in Apex, and always when using the Prowler with that particular attachment.

“This bug just keeps happening with nearly every new skin (also with the Prowler + 1x Holo combo). How they just not test for it by now is beyond me,” wrote a user in the comments.

Players voiced frustration over seeing this bug returning again and again in the game, throughout the seasons and new skin additions.

Related: Apex Legends cross-progression could come soon, according to data miners

The developer usually fixes those not long after the patch introduces the related skins though, so it should be the case for Horizon’s Lethal Lass skin.

The Legend also received a new Heirloom with the Dressed to Kill Collection event, which launched on June 20 and will last until July 4.

Throughout the event, Apex players can collect the new skins that follow an assassin theme and Horizon’s Heirloom, as well as complete challenges for various rewards.

About the author