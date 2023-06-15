All skins in the Apex Legends Dressed to Kill collection event

Dressed to Kill is the newest event in Apex Legends, and like pretty much every event in the game, it comes fully loaded with new skins and cosmetics for players to try out.

This time around, the cosmetics on offer follow an assassin-type theme, with many of the game’s characters getting Legendary skins that style them like hitmen in various shapes and sizes. From futuristic robot to brutal android mercenary to a sharply dressed contract killer that wouldn’t look out of place in a James Bond film, the skins on offer run the gamut of people that may eliminate other people for money.

For my tastes, I think the design of the collection is executed beautifully and represents a theme that’s been touched on with some of Apex‘s previous cosmetics, but never fully explored like this. I also love that there are no recolors shown off in the trailer for the event. The Apex community has been quite clear that seeing events consist of a bunch of recolored skins sold at full price isn’t what we want, and it’s good to see the devs taking that feedback to heart.

For those players that unlock all of the event’s skin, there’s a prize waiting for them at the end: Gravity Maw, the new Horizon Heirloom that lets players wield a futuristic mace.

In my mind, the event represents some of the best cosmetics that Respawn has added to Apex in quite a while. If you’re curious about all the skins you can find in it, simply read on, you legend.

All cosmetics and Heirlooms in Apex Legends‘ Dressed to Kill event

Horizon Heirloom – Gravity Maw

Horizon’s Gravity Maw. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Gravity Maw looks great in image form, but it really shines when you get to see some of the cooler animations that it’s packing. I love how none of the head of the mace is physically connected, but tied together by… the power of gravity? Whatever it is, it looks cool.

Legendary Newcastle and Spitfire

Legendary Newcastle and Spitfire skins. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Crypto and 30-30 Repeater

Legendary Crypto and 30-30 skins. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Horizon and Nemesis AR

Legendary Horizon and Nemesis skins. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Mad Maggie and Mastiff

Legendary Mad Maggie and Mastiff skins. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Revenant

Legendary Revenant skin. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Loba

Legendary Loba skin. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Ash

Legendary Ash skin. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

