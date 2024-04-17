hermit crab in a can in another crab’s treasure
Another Crab's Treasure

Is Another Crab’s Treasure on Xbox Game Pass?

Explore the seas via a subscription.
Hayley Andrews
Published: Apr 16, 2024 07:06 pm

Another Crab’s Treasure, which launches on April 25, features an epic story about a hermit crab on an adventure. It’s coming to PlayStation and PC, and many eager Xbox players are waiting to hear if it’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass too.

Is Another Crab’s Treasure available on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Another Crab’s Treasure will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud from day one, meaning the day Another Crab’s Treasure launches.

This was confirmed in a post directly from Xbox on April 16, where it was mentioned Another Crab’s Treasure, among other titles like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Manor Lordswould be available on Xbox Game Pass. What’s great about this news is it’s available across all Game Pass platforms, meaning you can access Another Crab’s Treasure if you have a Game Pass subscription for console, PC, or cloud.

Although there are perks to owning the title outright, like you would typically do if you were to purchase Another Crab’s Treasure for PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Switch, playing games via the Game Pass can be beneficial.

If you end up not liking Another Crab’s Treasure, you aren’t burdened by the fact you’ve paid full price for the game because you simply pay a monthly subscription fee to play any games available on the Game Pass library. However, if a title leaves Game Pass, you must buy a digital copy of the game to continue playing.

Whether you prefer to own games outright or access the massive Game Pass catalog, Another Crab’s Treasure will be on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.