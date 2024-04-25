Another Crab’s Treasure trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Another Crab’s Treasure puts you in control of a crab in a soulslike adventure, with plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.
Another Crab’s Treasure has made quite an impression already, earning rave reviews. It’s set to be a popular title, particularly given its availability on Game Pass.
If you’re a completionist, you’ll be glad to know all the achievements and trophies in the game are clear and won’t result in too much confusion. If you want to see the list, read on.
All Another Crab’s Treasure achievements and trophies
There are a total of 32 achievements for Another Crab’s Treasure on Xbox platforms, with that number increasing to 33 trophies on PlayStation due to the highly desirable Platinum trophy earned by unlocking all of the others.
You can see a full list of every achievement and trophy in Another Crab’s Treasure below, including their rarity on PlayStation and the Gamerscore they provide on Xbox.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Fully Carcinized
|Obtain all trophies
|Platinum
|N/A
|Captain of the Guard
|Defeated Nephro
|Bronze
|15G
|Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
|Defeated the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
|Bronze
|15G
|Tyrant of Slacktide
|Defeated the Duchess
|Bronze
|15G
|Royal Shellspitter
|Defeated the Royal Shellspitter
|Bronze
|15G
|Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
|Defeated the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
|Bronze
|15G
|Intimidation Crab
|Defeated Heikea
|Bronze
|15G
|Grovekeeper
|Defeated Topoda
|Bronze
|15G
|Ceviche Sisters
|Defeated the Cerviche Sisters
|Bronze
|15G
|
|Scuttling Sludge Steamroller
|Defeated the Scuttling Sludge Steamroller
|Bronze
|15G
|The Consortium
|Defeated the Consortium
|Gold
|50G
|Diseased Lichenthrope
|Defeated the Diseased Lichenthrope
|Bronze
|15G
|The Ravenous
|Defeated Pagurus
|Bronze
|15G
|The Accumulator
|Defeated Voltai
|Bronze
|15G
|Venture Crabitalist
|Defeated Roland
|Bronze
|15G
|The False Moon
|Defeated Petroch
|Bronze
|15G
|Crab Hunter
|Defeated Inkerton
|Bronze
|15G
|The Bleached King
|Defeated Camtscha
|Bronze
|15G
|Camtscha, Reborn
|Defeated Camtscha (for real)
|Silver
|30G
|
|The Ocean’s Agony
|Defeated Praya Dubia
|Silver
|30G
|Avatar of Waste
|Defeated Firth
|Gold
|50G
|Finishing What I Started
|Get your shell back
|Gold
|100G
|Path of the Predator
|Completed the Path of the Predator
|Silver
|30G
|Path of the True Crab
|Completed the Path of the True Crab
|Silver
|30G
|Path of the Hermit
|Completed the Path of the Hermit
|Silver
|30G
|The Hunt Begins!
|Begin the treasure hunt
|Bronze
|15G
|Make it Shine
|Upgrade your fork to its full potential
|Gold
|100G
|In Good Claws
|Buy some shell insurance
|Bronze
|15G
|You Fell Off
|Fall to your death for the first time
|Bronze
|15G
|Shellslike
|Find a certain hero’s helmet
|Bronze
|15G
|This Kills The Crab
|Shoot a crab with a gun
|Bronze
|15G
|Shell Seeker
|Try on every shell in the game
|Gold
|100G
|Well-Adapted
|Learn all Adaptations
|Gold
|100G