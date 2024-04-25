Crab's in Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Clawsome.
Josh Challies
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Another Crab’s Treasure puts you in control of a crab in a soulslike adventure, with plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.

Another Crab’s Treasure has made quite an impression already, earning rave reviews. It’s set to be a popular title, particularly given its availability on Game Pass.

If you’re a completionist, you’ll be glad to know all the achievements and trophies in the game are clear and won’t result in too much confusion. If you want to see the list, read on.

All Another Crab’s Treasure achievements and trophies

crab with a gun
Don’t shoot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 32 achievements for Another Crab’s Treasure on Xbox platforms, with that number increasing to 33 trophies on PlayStation due to the highly desirable Platinum trophy earned by unlocking all of the others.

You can see a full list of every achievement and trophy in Another Crab’s Treasure below, including their rarity on PlayStation and the Gamerscore they provide on Xbox.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
Fully CarcinizedObtain all trophiesPlatinumN/A
Captain of the GuardDefeated NephroBronze15G
Polluted Platoon PathfinderDefeated the Polluted Platoon PathfinderBronze15G
Tyrant of SlacktideDefeated the DuchessBronze15G
Royal ShellspitterDefeated the Royal ShellspitterBronze15G
Curdled Carbonara ConnoisseurDefeated the Curdled Carbonara ConnoisseurBronze15G
Intimidation CrabDefeated HeikeaBronze15G
GrovekeeperDefeated TopodaBronze15G
Ceviche SistersDefeated the Cerviche SistersBronze15G
Scuttling Sludge SteamrollerDefeated the Scuttling Sludge SteamrollerBronze15G
The ConsortiumDefeated the ConsortiumGold50G
Diseased LichenthropeDefeated the Diseased LichenthropeBronze15G
The RavenousDefeated PagurusBronze15G
The AccumulatorDefeated VoltaiBronze15G
Venture CrabitalistDefeated RolandBronze15G
The False MoonDefeated PetrochBronze15G
Crab HunterDefeated InkertonBronze15G
The Bleached KingDefeated CamtschaBronze15G
Camtscha, RebornDefeated Camtscha (for real)Silver30G
The Ocean’s AgonyDefeated Praya DubiaSilver30G
Avatar of WasteDefeated FirthGold50G
Finishing What I StartedGet your shell backGold100G
Path of the PredatorCompleted the Path of the PredatorSilver30G
Path of the True CrabCompleted the Path of the True CrabSilver30G
Path of the HermitCompleted the Path of the HermitSilver30G
The Hunt Begins!Begin the treasure huntBronze15G
Make it ShineUpgrade your fork to its full potentialGold100G
In Good ClawsBuy some shell insuranceBronze15G
You Fell OffFall to your death for the first timeBronze15G
ShellslikeFind a certain hero’s helmetBronze15G
This Kills The CrabShoot a crab with a gunBronze15G
Shell SeekerTry on every shell in the gameGold100G
Well-AdaptedLearn all AdaptationsGold100G
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.