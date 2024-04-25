Another Crab’s Treasure trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Another Crab’s Treasure puts you in control of a crab in a soulslike adventure, with plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way—and we’ve got the full list.

Another Crab’s Treasure has made quite an impression already, earning rave reviews. It’s set to be a popular title, particularly given its availability on Game Pass.

If you’re a completionist, you’ll be glad to know all the achievements and trophies in the game are clear and won’t result in too much confusion. If you want to see the list, read on.

All Another Crab’s Treasure achievements and trophies

Don’t shoot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 32 achievements for Another Crab’s Treasure on Xbox platforms, with that number increasing to 33 trophies on PlayStation due to the highly desirable Platinum trophy earned by unlocking all of the others.

You can see a full list of every achievement and trophy in Another Crab’s Treasure below, including their rarity on PlayStation and the Gamerscore they provide on Xbox.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore Fully Carcinized Obtain all trophies Platinum N/A Captain of the Guard Defeated Nephro Bronze 15G Polluted Platoon Pathfinder Defeated the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder Bronze 15G Tyrant of Slacktide Defeated the Duchess Bronze 15G Royal Shellspitter Defeated the Royal Shellspitter Bronze 15G Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur Defeated the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur Bronze 15G Intimidation Crab Defeated Heikea Bronze 15G Grovekeeper Defeated Topoda Bronze 15G Ceviche Sisters Defeated the Cerviche Sisters Bronze 15G Scuttling Sludge Steamroller Defeated the Scuttling Sludge Steamroller Bronze 15G The Consortium Defeated the Consortium Gold 50G Diseased Lichenthrope Defeated the Diseased Lichenthrope Bronze 15G The Ravenous Defeated Pagurus Bronze 15G The Accumulator Defeated Voltai Bronze 15G Venture Crabitalist Defeated Roland Bronze 15G The False Moon Defeated Petroch Bronze 15G Crab Hunter Defeated Inkerton Bronze 15G The Bleached King Defeated Camtscha Bronze 15G Camtscha, Reborn Defeated Camtscha (for real) Silver 30G The Ocean’s Agony Defeated Praya Dubia Silver 30G Avatar of Waste Defeated Firth Gold 50G Finishing What I Started Get your shell back Gold 100G Path of the Predator Completed the Path of the Predator Silver 30G Path of the True Crab Completed the Path of the True Crab Silver 30G Path of the Hermit Completed the Path of the Hermit Silver 30G The Hunt Begins! Begin the treasure hunt Bronze 15G Make it Shine Upgrade your fork to its full potential Gold 100G In Good Claws Buy some shell insurance Bronze 15G You Fell Off Fall to your death for the first time Bronze 15G Shellslike Find a certain hero’s helmet Bronze 15G This Kills The Crab Shoot a crab with a gun Bronze 15G Shell Seeker Try on every shell in the game Gold 100G Well-Adapted Learn all Adaptations Gold 100G

