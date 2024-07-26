How to get Murky Water in 7 Days to Die

There are multiple resources you’ll be trying to track down while surviving in 7 Days to Die. Not only do you have to worry about the army of zombies trying to hunt you down, but you need to take care of your basic needs, and Murky Water is a good way to do this.

Murky Water is a resource you’ll need while exploring towns to dodge zombies and find supplies. Although it’s a minor resource, you always want to have it on hand, and knowing where to get it can be tricky. There are a few ways to do this in 7 Days to Die, and some methods are easier than others.

Where to get Murky Water in 7 Days to Die

Abandoned settlements have a good chance of containing Murky Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Murky Water while looting it out in the wild or trading it with NPCs willing to trade you in 7 Days to Die. You should search for it in old houses, trash piles, or lootable locations. Finding it out in the wild is likely the best and cheapest option. Some of the best locations I find Murky Water at are sinks, water coolers, vending machines, or piles of trash.

Murky Water is a last resort item that you can use to increase your character’s stamina and hydration. The problem with it in 7 Days to Die is it has a chance of giving your character dysentery, which provides a negative status effect on them. If this does happen, you can get rid of dysentery by waiting 60 minutes, drinking Goldenrod Tea or Pure Mineral Water, or using vitamins to lower the chance of contracting a disease when you drink any Murky Water. Although you want to avoid drinking it, Murky Water has other uses in 7 Days to Die.

The best way to use Murky Water is to place it inside a Cooking Pot to boil, transforming it into a standard Water, or at a campfire. Many recipes use Water as a base, but collecting Water can be tricky when you first begin your journey in 7 Days to Die.

One of the best ways to do this is through a Dew Collecter, but learning how to make this resource-gathering item can take a lot of time. You likely won’t have the resources until you’ve been playing for several days and have an established base to protect yourself from zombies.

