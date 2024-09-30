How to get and use the Battery Bank in 7 Days to Die

The Battery Bank was added to 7 Days to Die in A16 and allows you to power electrical components. It requires at least one battery, but can be expanded. Battery Banks are more effective when paired with a Solar Bank, which can recharge the batteries using solar power.

Battery Banks in 7 Days to Die play an important role in generating completely self-sufficient electrical circuits that make it easy to run the electrical components in your base. These systems are incredibly helpful, but obtaining Battery Banks isn’t as simple as just finding one in the wild. It isn’t immediately clear how to use them, either, as prepping Battery Banks for prolonged use isn’t as straightforward as hooking it up with cables.

How to get a Battery Bank in 7 Days to Die

Battery Banks can be crafted using a Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to obtain a Battery Bank in 7 Days to Die, you need to craft one. This can be done with a functioning Workbench, but you’ll need to be at least Level 75 in the Electrician crafting skill.

Battery Banks are crafted using these materials:

10 Forged Iron — These can be crafted at a Forge, looted from structures, or purchased from a trader.

— These can be crafted at a Forge, looted from structures, or purchased from a trader. 11 Electrical Parts — These are found in parts containers, salvaged from machinery, or purchased from a trader.

— These are found in parts containers, salvaged from machinery, or purchased from a trader. Six Scrap Polymers — These can be looted from trash piles or salvaged from plastic objects or garbage.

How to use a Battery Bank in 7 Days to Die

Battery Banks are hooked up to Solar Banks with a Wiring Tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with any other electrical device in 7 Days to Die, the Battery Bank requires you to have a Wire Tool, which can be crafted using nine Forged Steel and three Mechanic Parts on a Workbench.

If you walk close to a Battery Bank and hold down the interact key, a menu will pop up that allows you to toggle the battery on and off or access a more in-depth screen to monitor max output, current power, and the battery compartments. In the event the Battery Bank is inside your base, you’ll have an additional option to pick it up and return it to your inventory, provided it is turned off with no batteries in it.

To charge a Battery Bank, simply attach it to an alternate power source (this is where the Solar Bank comes in handy) with a Wiring Tool. You can do this by right-clicking the Battery Bank and then right-clicking the power source. The Battery Bank must be turned on for it to charge; otherwise, it simply acts as a relay for other electrical currents.

Battery Banks in 7 Days to Die are a silent power option (compared to other sources that make a loud, irritating humming sound) and generate no to minimal heat. Additionally, Battery Banks can be placed on walls, ceilings, or floors, depending on where it is you need them or if you’re just trying to optimize space in your base.

It’s usually the Battery Bank and Solar Bank combined that produce the humming sound, but there’s a way around this. In my experience, I’ve found that if you build a Battery/Solar stack in some cobblestone at least 10 blocks away from your base, you can connect a spool of wire from there and you shouldn’t hear the sound while you’re going about your business.

