Can you sleep in 7 Days to Die?

One of the big components of 7 Days to Die is knowing how to balance what you do during the day and what you do at night. Nighttime is when the zombies become more dangerous, and you might wonder if it’s when you can sleep or do this at all.

Recommended Videos

Sleeping is usually a good way to pass the time in many survival games, especially when things become more dangerous while the moon is out. The zombies in 7 Days to Die become more aggressive, faster, and stronger while the moon is out. Should you use this time to sleep, or is there something else you could be doing while the moon is out?

Can you sleep in the bed in 7 Days to Die?

Sleeping is never an option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm that sleeping in 7 Days to Die is not an option. Although you must maintain several other status meters on your character, such as health, stamina, and hydration, sleeping is not one of them. When night arrives and you’re avoiding the streets to stay away from zombies, the best thing for you to do is work on your base.

You can focus on several projects, such as building barricades, tending to crafting projects, or creating any food or water resources to maintain your camp. Because of how daytime and nighttime work in 7 Days to Die, saving all your crafting projects for the end of the day is better than doing it while the sun is out. When the sun is high in the sky, that’s the best time to venture away from your protective walls to find supplies. Zombies are slower and less aggressive during the daytime. Spend your time looking for resources like Murky Water during the day, and then use crafting stations, like the Cooking Pot, at night.

Although the bedroll can be crafted or found while exploring campsites, you can’t use it to sleep. Instead, the bedroll creates a spawning point for your character. If you perish, you can respawn next to your backpack or return to your bedroll. The only option you get when standing over your bedroll is the choice to move it to a new location.

Returning to your bedroll might be the best idea if it’s at a safe location in your 7 Days to Die world, but it might be far away. Unfortunately, the only way to pass the time through the night is to wait, and sleeping is completely unavailable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy