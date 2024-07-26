How to get a Cooking Pot in 7 Days to Die

Survival is your top priority in 7 Days to Die, where you’ll prepare to repel against a horde of zombies every few days. One of the best ways to ensure your survival is to have a Cooking Pot, which can be troublesome to track down in a wasteland.

Getting a Cooking Pot is more complicated than you might think, as it’s an item you can make at your base. It won’t always appear when you’re out searching for loot, but knowing where to go can make everything much easier in 7 Days to Die if you don’t have the items to make it. You’ll want to be careful when searching for this item, as you might encounter an unsuspecting visitor in the shape of a zombie or feral animal.

Where to get a Cooking Pot in 7 Days to Die

There’s a chance destroyed kitchens could have one in them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to find a Cooking Pot. There’s a chance you might be able to find it while you’re out searching for loot in 7 Days to Die, or you can choose to craft it at your base. If you’re making it at your base, you will need a Forge, another helpful crafting station you can add to your camp.

The Forge is a crafting station where you’ll smelt your ores into weapons, tools, or helpful items, or you might break down stone to turn into defenses. Alternatively, if you visit a trader’s camp in 7 Days to Die, they should have a Forge you can freely use to craft your Cooking Pot. You’re going to need Iron and Clay Soil. The amount varies based on your character’s Advanced Engineering skills.

For anyone who prefers to seek a Cooking Pot out in the wild, try sticking to homes with stocked kitchens or a camp you find outdoors. You might find a Cooking Pot hiding inside the oven, or they could appear on top of cabinets. Alternatively, if you’re at a camp, you might locate a Cooking Pot on the fire. These are not guaranteed locations where you will always find a Cooking Pot, but it helps to know where to look.

When you finally get your Cooking Pot, you can begin crafting various cooking items. These are vital for your survival in 7 Days to Die, as having sustainable food is key.

