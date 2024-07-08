Zenless Zone Zero – All Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is teeming with life: You’ve got your ramen joints, coffee shops, an arcade, and a bunch of vibrant NPCs glued to their phones, all wrapped up in their side quests. Oh, and let’s not forget the NPC literally living in a trash can, begging for HIA Commemorative Coins.
HIA Commemorative Coins are a special currency in Zenless Zone Zero, perfect for snagging extra Agent and weapon upgrade rewards. But with all the Polychromes, Encrypted Master Tape, Fading Signal, and Residual Signal floating around, you might be left scratching your head about what HIA Commemorative Coins are for or how to get them. In this guide, I’ll show you every HIA Commemorative Coin location on Sixth Street in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero – All HIA Commemorative Coin locations on Sixth Street
Below, you can find a list of the NPCs you should talk to if you’re looking to get all 18 HIA Commemorative Coins on Sixth Street in ZZZ.
|Commemorative coin no.
|Time of day
|Location
|How to get Commemorative Coin
|One
|Morning
|Mrs. Yani in front of the Remodeling Shop
|Chat with Mrs. Yani. Then, cross the street and interact with the marked Bangboo near the general store. Return to Mrs. Yani.
|Two
|Morning
|Sjal near the Ramen Shop
|Have a conversation with Sjal, who’s right outside the Ramen Shop next to Random Play.
|Three
|Morning
|Luo and Phil in front of the Remodeling Shop
|Speak with Luo and Phil. Climb the building stairs beside them and interact with the crate on the roof.
|Four
|Morning
|Fragrant Plant in front of Coff Coffee
|Look for a glowing Fragrant Plant, interact with it, and complete the dialogue.
|Five
|Afternoon
|Elis in the Ramen Shop
|Talk to Elis, then the trash can at the end of the road. Speak to Elis again to complete the quest.
|Six
|Afternoon
|Lupita near the phone booth in front of the Convenience Store
|Speak with Lupita and complete the dialogue.
|Seven
|Afternoon
|Pavol, Chuck, and Clara beside the Convenience Store
|Talk to Pavol and Clara. Interact with the trash can, trigger a new dialogue, and speak with Pavol and Clara again.
|Eight
|Afternoon
|Travis outside Random Play
|Find Travis outside the store and talk to him.
|Nine
|Afternoon
|Clara in front of the Remodeling Shop
|Speak to Clara, take a picture of her with your camera, then talk to her again.
|10
|Afternoon
|Mr. Panda outside Coff Coffee
|Interact with Mr. Panda when he has a golden glow.
|11
|Afternoon
|Packing Crate outside Bardic Needle
|Engage with the glowing yellow crate in front of the Bardic Needle right across Random Play.
|12
|Evening
|Jonah near the Arcade
|Talk to Jonah and finish the dialogue.
|13
|Evening
|Dumpster near Officer Mewmew
|Interact with the glowing dumpster behind Officer Mewmew.
|14
|Evening
|Hannah near the Convenience Store
|Talk to Hannah, interact with the vending machine in front of the coffee shop, then return to Hannah.
|15
|Evening
|Locker beside the Workbench in Remote Play
|Interact with the glowing locker.
|16
|Evening
|Roy near the Convenience Store
|Talk to Roy and give him 300 Dennies.
|17
|Night
|Gerant near the construction site beside the Remodeling Shop
|Speak with Gerant, then talk to Sita behind Howl’s lottery stand, and return to Gerant.
|18
|Night
|Skateboard beside the Gadget Store
|Interact with the glowing skateboards right around Coff Coffee.
What to do with HIA Commemorative Coins on Sixth Street
Turn in your HIA Commemorative Coins to the Sage in a Barrel in Sixth Street to get Senior Investigator Logs, W-Engine Energy, and Denny rewards in Zenless Zone Zero. While there aren’t specific reward milestones like with Officer Mewmew’s medals, the general rule is the more HIA Commemorative Coins you turn in, the more rewards you get.
Where is the Trash Talking in ZZZ
To unlock the Sage in Barrel NPC, you must complete the Trash Talking side quest. To do so, speak with Elis, the blond man in a suit in the Ramen shop to receive the quest. To find the talking trash can, wait until the evening and head to the street corner in front of Coff Coffee and next to the magazine stand.
The Sage inside the trash can asks you to find HIA Commemorative Coins for him and your quest for hunting them all begins. Report back to Elis to complete the quest and get the first HIA Commemorative coin.