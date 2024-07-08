Image Credit: Bethesda
HIA coins stacking up ZZZ
Image via Hoyoverse. Remix by Dot Esports.
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – All Sixth Street HIA Commemorative Coin locations in ZZZ

More coins.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 01:25 am

Zenless Zone Zero is teeming with life: You’ve got your ramen joints, coffee shops, an arcade, and a bunch of vibrant NPCs glued to their phones, all wrapped up in their side quests. Oh, and let’s not forget the NPC literally living in a trash can, begging for HIA Commemorative Coins.

HIA Commemorative Coins are a special currency in Zenless Zone Zero, perfect for snagging extra Agent and weapon upgrade rewards. But with all the Polychromes, Encrypted Master Tape, Fading Signal, and Residual Signal floating around, you might be left scratching your head about what HIA Commemorative Coins are for or how to get them. In this guide, I’ll show you every HIA Commemorative Coin location on Sixth Street in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero – All HIA Commemorative Coin locations on Sixth Street

speaking with Elis to accept HIA Commemorative Coin in ZZZ
Sir, have you got a coin to spare? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find a list of the NPCs you should talk to if you’re looking to get all 18 HIA Commemorative Coins on Sixth Street in ZZZ.

Commemorative coin no.Time of dayLocationHow to get Commemorative Coin
OneMorningMrs. Yani in front of the Remodeling ShopChat with Mrs. Yani. Then, cross the street and interact with the marked Bangboo near the general store. Return to Mrs. Yani.
TwoMorningSjal near the Ramen ShopHave a conversation with Sjal, who’s right outside the Ramen Shop next to Random Play.
ThreeMorningLuo and Phil in front of the Remodeling ShopSpeak with Luo and Phil. Climb the building stairs beside them and interact with the crate on the roof.
FourMorningFragrant Plant in front of Coff CoffeeLook for a glowing Fragrant Plant, interact with it, and complete the dialogue.
FiveAfternoonElis in the Ramen ShopTalk to Elis, then the trash can at the end of the road. Speak to Elis again to complete the quest.
SixAfternoonLupita near the phone booth in front of the Convenience StoreSpeak with Lupita and complete the dialogue.
SevenAfternoonPavol, Chuck, and Clara beside the Convenience StoreTalk to Pavol and Clara. Interact with the trash can, trigger a new dialogue, and speak with Pavol and Clara again.
EightAfternoonTravis outside Random PlayFind Travis outside the store and talk to him.
NineAfternoonClara in front of the Remodeling ShopSpeak to Clara, take a picture of her with your camera, then talk to her again.
10AfternoonMr. Panda outside Coff CoffeeInteract with Mr. Panda when he has a golden glow.
11AfternoonPacking Crate outside Bardic NeedleEngage with the glowing yellow crate in front of the Bardic Needle right across Random Play.
12EveningJonah near the ArcadeTalk to Jonah and finish the dialogue.
13EveningDumpster near Officer MewmewInteract with the glowing dumpster behind Officer Mewmew.
14EveningHannah near the Convenience StoreTalk to Hannah, interact with the vending machine in front of the coffee shop, then return to Hannah.
15EveningLocker beside the Workbench in Remote PlayInteract with the glowing locker.
16EveningRoy near the Convenience StoreTalk to Roy and give him 300 Dennies.
17NightGerant near the construction site beside the Remodeling ShopSpeak with Gerant, then talk to Sita behind Howl’s lottery stand, and return to Gerant.
18NightSkateboard beside the Gadget StoreInteract with the glowing skateboards right around Coff Coffee.

What to do with HIA Commemorative Coins on Sixth Street

Turn in your HIA Commemorative Coins to the Sage in a Barrel in Sixth Street to get Senior Investigator Logs, W-Engine Energy, and Denny rewards in Zenless Zone Zero. While there aren’t specific reward milestones like with Officer Mewmew’s medals, the general rule is the more HIA Commemorative Coins you turn in, the more rewards you get.

Where is the Trash Talking in ZZZ

To unlock the Sage in Barrel NPC, you must complete the Trash Talking side quest. To do so, speak with Elis, the blond man in a suit in the Ramen shop to receive the quest. To find the talking trash can, wait until the evening and head to the street corner in front of Coff Coffee and next to the magazine stand.

The Sage inside the trash can asks you to find HIA Commemorative Coins for him and your quest for hunting them all begins. Report back to Elis to complete the quest and get the first HIA Commemorative coin.

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
