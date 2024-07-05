All Sixth Street Officer Mewmew Chivalrous Spirit Medals in Zenless Zone Zero

Keep an eye out for Bangboo as you wander around Sixth Street, and you could score a bunch of rewards with Chivalrous Spirit Medals in Zenless Zone Zero.

Sixth Street is chock-full of shops in Zenless Zone Zero: Tin Master’s Coff Cafe, General Chop’s Ramen Restaurant, and Belle and Wise’s oh-so-trendy “Video Club,” Random Play. This fabulous street isn’t just cluttered with shops though; it’s also littered with Bangboo in every nook and cranny.

They’re not just there to pretty up the place or, heaven forbid, for recruitment. No, they’re part of Officer Mewmew’s Medal challenges. If you can actually find them all and do the tasks, you’ll snag a bounty of rewards to keep your energy up and get the best characters in Zenless Zone Zero.

Here’s how to complete all Chivalrous Spirit Medal challenges in ZZZ.

What are Chivalrous Spirit Medals in Zenless Zone Zero?

Around level 15, you get to team up with Officer Mewmew and take on his side missions in Zenless Zone Zero. These usually involve repairing broken Bangboo or helping a Bangboo “solve its trouble” around Sixth Street. As a thank you, he gives you one of his medals, plus other goodies like Polychrome and Denny.

The challenge truly lies in finding the Bangboo that matches the name, who are often hiding behind some trash can or right around a corner. After you find a Bangboo and speak with it, go back to Officer Mewmew to get your rewards. A red notification bubble will show up on completed medals, letting you know they’re ready to be claimed.

How to help Thesis Bangboo solve its trouble to earn the Chivalrous Spirit Medal 1 in Zenless Zone Zero

This Bangboo probably has a degree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Thesis Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero, take a left past the Ramen Shop and keep heading straight on this narrow road until you spot a white Bangboo with glasses to your right. It’s having trouble remembering the name of a book its master gave him.

After having a conversation with it, you earn the 50 Inter-Knot Credits, five Polychrome, one Senior Investigator Log, two W-Engine Power Supply, and 2500 Denny. Your answers don’t really matter.

When the conversation is over, head back to Officer Mewmew to claim the Chilvarious Spirit Medal One and extra rewards: 10 Polychrome, one W-Engine Power Supply, and 5,000 Denny.

How to help One-Dennyboo solve its trouble to earn the Chivalrous Spirit Medal 2 in Zenless Zone Zero

A manipulative Bangboo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find One-Dennyboo, look behind Howl’s lottery stand in the Evening. There, right in front of Officer Mewmew, you find One-Dennyboo in Zenless Zone Zero. This Bangboo is having financial troubles. Pet it and agree to give it some Dennies to get your rewards: 50 Inter-Knot Credits, five Polychrome, one Senior Investigator Log, two W-Engine Power Supply, and 2,500 Denny.

Speak to Officer Mewmew behind you to get the Chivalrous Spirit Medal Two. You also earn 10 Polychrome, two Official Investigator Logs, and 5,000 Denny.

How to help Muahaha Bangboo solve its trouble to earn the Chivalrous Spirit Medal 3 in Zenless Zone Zero

Paper bag Bangboo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Muahaha Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero, look for the paper bag Bangboo to the Remodeling Shop’s right. This Bangboo is obsessed with Boollseye.

After you chat with it, you get rewards regardless of whether you ran from it or decided to stay: 50 Inter-Knot Credits, five Polychrome, one Senior Investigator Log, two W-Engine Power Supply, and 2,500 Denny.

Report to Officer Mewmew to get the Chivalrous Spirit Medal Three and 10 Polychrome, one W-Engine Power Supply, and 5,000 Denny.

How to help Gourmetboo solve its trouble to earn the Chivalrous Spirit Medal 4 in Zenless Zone Zero

Eco-friendly Bangboo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Gourmetboo in Zenless Zone Zero, head past the Coffee Shop and look for two Bangboo in a hoodie around the corner. One of them is Gourmetboo, who is having a conversation about charging stations.

To complete this challenge, overhear their conversation and claim your rewards: 50 Inter-Knot Credits, five Polychrome, one Senior Investigator Log, two W-Engine Power Supply, and 2,500 Denny. Then, head back to Officer Mewmew to claim the Chivalrous Spirit Medal Four and 10 Polychrome, one W-Engine Power Supply, and 5,000 Denny.

