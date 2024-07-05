All Sixth Street Officer Mewmew Timely Assistance Medals in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero turns mindless side quests into irresistible missions by making the quest giver a gigantic cat cop. Oh, absolutely, Officer Mewmew, whatever you say.

Officer Mewmew has a laundry list of tasks for you to tackle in Sixth Street, including the Timely Assistance puzzles, where you fix broken Bangboo. Don’t think your hard work will go unnoticed; he’s got medals ready for you after each task. Snap a picture of a cat or repair a Bangboo’s circuit, and you can return to this giant white cat for rewards. However, while every other quest is clearly marked with red or blue indicators, broken Bangboos are conspicuously absent from the map. You’ll just have to use your eyes to hunt them down.

In this guide, I’ll show you exxactky how to find and repair all Bangboo and claim all Timely Assistance Medals in Zenless Zone Zero.

What are Timely Assistance Medal puzzles in Zenless Zone Zero?

At around level 15, you unlock access to Officer Mewmew and his range of side tasks in Zenless Zone Zero. They often involve helping or photographing either cats or Bangboos all over Sixth Street. As a reward, he grants you one of his medals and a bunch of other rewards, like Polychrome, Denny, and energy.

One specific activity you must complete repeatedly to get medals is to repair malfunctioning Bangboo in Timely Assistance challenges. To repair them, you must reconnect their wires by rotating sockets until their circuits are functional.

When you’re done repairing a Bangboo, you must head back to Officer Mewmew to claim your rewards. Completed medals have a red notification bubble indicating you can claim them.

How to get Timely Assistance Medal 1 in Zenless Zone Zero

One down, three to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this challenge and get the first medal, find the faulty Bangboo next to the Bardic Needle shop and repair it in Zenless Zone Zero.

To repair the Bangboo, speak with Bangboo on the floor and agree to repair it. Then, connect the yellow wires by rotating the sockets until it’s fully connected. When ready, check back in with Officer Mewmew and claim the Medal with the red notification bubble.

For completing Timely Assistance Medal One, you get 10 Polychrome, two official investigation Tapes, and 5,000 Denny.

How to find the Poor Bangboo for Timely Assistance Medal 2 in Zenless Zone Zero

Sorry to interrupt, but… Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Timely Assistance Two and get the second medal from Officer Mewmew, look for a Poor Bangboo and a Yowling Cat just past the coffee shop on Sixth Street in the morning in Zenless Zone Zero.

Here’s how you can solve this puzzle:

Rotate the green and blue socket so the green half faces the left and the blue half faces the right. Leave the second, fully blue socket as it is. Rotate the blue and green socket on the upper right until the blue is facing downward and the green is facing to the left.

Head back to Officer Mewmew’s location to receive Timely Assistance Medal Two in Zenless Zone Zero. As a reward, you get 10 Polychrome, one W-Engine Power, and 5,000 Denny.

How to find the Transforming Bangboo for Timely Assistance Medal 3 in Zenless Zone Zero

Not shady at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Timely Assistance Medal Three, look for the Transforming Bangboo standing in the alley next to the coffee shop. Interact with him and agree to give him a hand in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s how to solve the puzzle:

Rotate the green and blue socket until the blue portion is facing north. Rotate the green socket on the right so the circuit is connected.

Return to Officer Mewmew to claim your rewards: 10 Polychrome, two Official Investigation Tapes, and 5,000 Denny.

How to find the Treasure Hunt Bangboo for Timely Assistance Medal 4 in Zenless Zone Zero

Hiding, aren’t you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Timely Assistance Four and get the fourth medal from Officer Mewmew in Zenless Zone Zero, look for the Treasure Hunt Bangboo next to the Ramen shop. After agreeing to help, follow these steps:

Rotate the first socket on the upper left so the circuit heads south. Rotate the socket below it so the circuit is connected to the right. Leave the socket to the right as is. Rotate the socket on the bottom right so the circuit is fully wired.

After repairing this Bangboo, head back to Officer Mewmew to claim your medal and get extra rewards: 10 Polychrome, one W-Engine Power, and 5,000 Denny.

