Image Credit: Bethesda
Outside of the coffee shop in Zenless Zone Zero
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Zenless Zone Zero Energy – How to get more Battery Charges in ZZZ

Here we go again.
Published: Jul 4, 2024 07:37 am

Zenless Zone Zero shares many similar features with other HoYoverse games. Battery Charge is one such feature, so here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to get more.

What is Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero?

Training menu in Zenless Zone Zero
This screen has a familiar feel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero is your Resin or Trailblaze Power from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, respectively. You use it in the HIA Combat Simulations to farm leveling materials. Those materials range from agent experience items to W-Engine (weapon) ascension materials.

The Battery Charge is capped at 240, and unlike Honkai: Star Rail, there’s no reserve for excess Charge. One run of Combat Simulation can take up to 100 Battery Charges, so I recommend you log into the game consistently and spend it on something.

How to get more Battery Charges in Zenless Zone Zero

Coffee Shop in Zenless Zone Zero
The best way to start your day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battery Charge recovers over time, and one charge takes six minutes to recover. The full refresh of the Battery Charge takes 24 hours, which means you have to play the game daily if you’re trying to be as efficient as possible.

You can get more Battery Charges by drinking coffee once per day at the Coffee Shop. Drinking coffee grants you 60 Battery Charges and a buff to certain material drop rates. For example, Black Tea Latte (Mild) increases the Stun Certification Seal drops required to ascend Stun characters.

You can also spend 50 Polychrome to recover 60 Battery Charges up to eight times per day. But, unless you’re a heavy spender, I don’t recommend spending Polychrome on this. It might take time to level up all the characters you want, but Polychrome is the only way for you to get pulls (aside from the 100 free ones) to spend on new agents.

