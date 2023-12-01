There is a lot of unique gear and equipment you’ll need to master in Zenless Zone Zero including W-Engines, which are a very important resource for your team.

If you want to ensure your playable characters excel in battle, understanding what W-Engines are and the benefits they provide in ZZZ is crucial for success.

What are W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero?

W-Engines are essentially ZZZ’s version of weapons and provide strong effects to enhance how agents perform in battle. This means you can equip one to every playable character and doing so will enhance their overall abilities and provide them with unique buffs.

If you’ve played miHoYo’s other games, you can think of W-Engines as being similar to weapons in Genshin Impact or Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail.

What can W-Engines do in Zenless Zone Zero?

W-Engines can grant various effects but always help increase your character’s basic statistics including their attack and one other bonus attribute.

Every W-Engine is assigned one of three different different rarities.

S-Rank W-Engines are the most powerful ones you can unlock and are also very rare because of this. These are always the best options for your recruits.

A-Rank W-Engines are average and somewhat easy to obtain. This type of W-Engine will probably be what most of your recruits have since they are both reliable and obtainable.

B-Rank W-Engines are the weakest and most common options. Generally, you'll only want to use these as a placeholder as you work toward unlocking better ones.

Different W-Engines will suit the playstyle of different agents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact effects you’ll receive vary with each individual W-Engine. The S-Rank Cannon Rotor boosts critical rate, attack, and attribute mastery, while the A-Rank Big Cylinder reduces the damage taken while enhancing attack and defense, so you’ll see a wide range of unique effects depending on which ones you choose.

How to unlock W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero

You can unlock new W-Engines through the Signal Search gacha banner system as you also pull for new characters and Bangboos. As you pull on a banner, you’ll randomly unlock all three types of content, which means obtaining new W-Engines is mostly a luck-based process.