Zenless Zone Zero – How to get and use Polychrome in ZZZ

Polychrome might be one of the most important resources to acquire in Zenless Zone Zero since it’s the main currency you’ll need to purchase rolls for new characters and weapons in the game.

Recommended Videos

This type of currency is relatively difficult to come across in the game, though you can acquire plenty of Polychrome at the beginning of the game to get yourself at least 100 free pulls from the Signal Search gacha. Overall, however, there are only a few ways to acquire Polychrome to use for your collection of characters.

If you’re trying to pull for more powerful friends, here is how to get and use Polychrome in ZZZ.

How Polychrome works in Zenless Zone Zero

Buy with real-life money

A little pay-to-roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not too patient and wish to fast-track your collection of characters, you can spend some money to buy some Monochrome to exchange for Polychrome. The lowest Monochrome package you can buy is 60 Monochrome, the highest package is for 6,480 Monochrome, and Monochrome can be exchanged one-for-one for Polychrome.

Acquire from various in-game completions

A little work goes a long way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get free Polychrome from a bunch of different places in-game so you don’t have to spend real-life money to buy characters and weapons. For example, completing various missions, completing different achievements, and completing event tasks will give you Polychrome in small increments.

This will add up as you rack up multiple completions over the course of your playthrough. Here are some of the main ways to earn Polychrome in ZZZ:

Complete daily tasks

Complete achievements

Complete Primer missions

Finish commissions

Reach higher Interknot levels

There are also other challenges and events you can complete around the game, so if you find yourself itching for a 10-pull, jump into the game and run some dailies.

Using Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero

Get ready to roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use your newly acquired Polychrome, head over to Signal Search, click on the Signal Shop, and access the Master Tape Exchange. At the Master Tape Exchange, you can trade in Polychrome for Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes, with the former being used to roll in the regular character banner and the latter being used to roll in the exclusive banner.

Both Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes cost 160 Polychrome each, which means you don’t have to gather special forms of currency to acquire the special characters in the exclusive banner.

You can also use Polychrome to buy more stamina for yourself to complete more commissions, and it can be used to buy levels in your New Eridu City Fund battle pass.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy