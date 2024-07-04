Zenless Zone Zero – How to get and use Master Tapes in ZZZ

Testing your luck and rolling for your favorite characters is one of the best activities to do in Zenless Zone Zero. But you’ll need a good amount of Master Tapes to fund your ventures.

Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes are a form of currency that you need so you can roll for different characters in different banners. It’s the main way players can build out their roster of characters so they can create different team compositions to decimate their enemies in the story, in different commissions, and beyond.

If you want to roll for more characters, here is how to get and use Master Tapes in ZZZ.

Getting Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes in Zenless Zone Zero

Your precious Master Tapes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes in ZZZ, you need to buy them in the Signal Shop with Polychrome. Polychrome can be found in a multitude of ways, including buying them with real-life money, finishing different commissions, and more.

Both Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes cost 160 Polychrome each, which means you won’t have to spend more Polychrome to roll in the exclusive banner with the top character compared to simply rolling for other characters in the regular banner.

You can also acquire Master Tapes by buying them with Residual Signal, another type of currency that you can get when you’re rolling for different characters in the Signal Search. You’ll need 20 Residual Signal to afford one Master Tape or Encrypted Master Tape.

In a similar vein, you can also buy Master Tapes with Fading Signal, another currency found when rolling in Signal Search. You’ll usually need 160 Fading Signal, but during the opening week of the game, it was dropped to 90.

Using Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes in Zenless Zone Zero

Welcome to the wonderful world of gacha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve finally gained enough Master Tapes or Encrypted Master Tapes, head over to the Signal Search to roll for the characters you want.

The Exclusive Channel banner will feature higher rates for specific top-tier characters, while the regular Stable Channel will feature multiple different characters at regular rates. The Exclusive Channel banner will take Encrypted Master Tapes, while the regular Stable Channel will take Master Tapes.

