Image Credit: Bethesda
Zenless Zone Zero – All Lost Cargo locations in ZZZ

Time to look for Cargo Trucks now.
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 02:14 am

It’s amazing how many mindless tasks we put up with just because a giant cat gives us the order. But hey, if Zenless Zone Zero‘s Officer Mewmew asks us to deliver missing cargo for him, we’ll comply.

In Zenless Zone Zero, main quests come to a halt until you hit certain level milestones. To continue protecting Agents in the Hollow, you need to grind up to level 20 by doing side tasks on Sixth Street. One of the quest providers is Officer Mewmew, and unlike the usual commissions, his involves repairing broken Bangboo or finding lost ones and sorting out their problems. What makes them especially tricky is that their locations, just like the Lost Cargo Trucks’, aren’t even marked on the map. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find all Lost Cargo Trucks to get the Keen Senses Medal in ZZZ.

How to find all the Lost Cargo Trucks on Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero

claim medal from Officer Mewmew ZZZ
Give me the medal, cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Keen Senses Medal from Officer Mewmew in Zenless Zone Zero, you must find all six Missing Mini Cargo Trucks on Sixth Street. Below is a table with the location and rewards for finding each Cargo Truck in ZZZ:

Cargo Truck LocationHow to get thereRewards
Cargo Truck on the roof of the Remodeling ShopHead up the stairs outside the Random Play store to find the first Missing Mini Cargo Truck on the roof of the Remodeling Shop.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply
Cargo Truck next to bus stationIn front of the Random Play store, look for a tiny alley next to a yellow bus stop to find the next Missing Mini Cargo Truck.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply
Cargo Truck behind lottery standYou can find the lottery stand in front of the Random Play Store. Head straight through the narrow street behind Howl’s stand. The Missing Mini Cargo Truck is on the left side of the road.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply
Cargo Truck in front of Coff CafeRight in front of Coff Cafe’s main entrance, you can find a tiny alley with the fourth Missing Mini Cargo Truck.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply
Cargo Truck on the street to Coff Cafe’s leftGo around the corner past Coff Caffe and follow that street until its very end. To your left, you can find the fifth Missing Mini Cargo Truck.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply
Cargo Truck on street to Coff Cafe’s leftGo through the narrow street next to Coff Cafe. To your left, you find a warehouse with containers, tools, and the last Missing Mini Cargo Truck.50x Inter-Knot Credits
Five Polychrome
One Senior Investigator Log
Two W-Engine Power Supply

Once you find all Lost Cargo Trucks, head back to Officer Mewmew to report your progress and claim your rewards: 10 Polychrome, two Official Investigator Reports, and 500 Denny.

