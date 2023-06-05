Where to find the Outskirt Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Outskirt Stable is one of 14 stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK). Like all stables, it’s a place to register horses, lodge for the night, and to earn Pony Points. But where is it? And what is it on the outskirts of?

Outskirt Stable location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It should be called The Middle of Nowhere Stable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, first of all, the Outskirt Stable isn’t actually on the outskirts of anything in particular, as far as I can tell. It’s certainly not on the outskirts of any village or settlement. If anything, I guess you could say it’s on the outskirts of Central Hyrule, or of the Hyrule Field region. It’s certainly in Hyrule Field anyway, more specifically on a piece of land wedged between the Regencia River and the Aquame lake. Find it at the coordinates -1448, -1269, 0032.

If you want to be able to fast travel to the Outskirt Stable, then be sure to complete the Tsutsu-um Shrine, which overlooks the stable from a rocky outcrop to the south. You can reach the Outskirt Stable by gliding southwest from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. Or, if you’re afraid of heights, you can reach it by road. It’s on the route that links the Manhala Bridge to the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, west of the Coliseum Ruins.

The Outskirt Stable is also close to the Great Fairy Fountain of Great Fairy Kaysa. In fact, you’ll have to visit the Outskirt Stable to complete the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure quest. Mastro and his music troupe can be found on the stage on the opposite side of the road. First, you’ll need to find Pyper the flute player near the Highland Stable, and complete The Flute Player’s Plan. Then you can make a zonai truck and take Pyper, Mastro, and the rest to Great Fairy Kaysa.

Yes, Skelatal Horses are real (in this game). Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also start The Horse Guard’s Request quest here by speaking to Toffa, who you’ll find pacing back and forth in front of the horse stalls. That quest sees you on the hunt for the rumored Skeletal Horses.

If all these sightings are true, then Princess Zelda really gets around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve been to the Lucky Clover Gazette and started the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure, then you can also find Penn at the Outskirt Stable. He’s talking to a backpacker a short distance southeast of the stable, and talking to him will start The Beckoning Woman quest, in which you’ll investigate yet another supposed sighting of Princess Zelda.

