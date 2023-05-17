How to get the Tunic of Memories in Tears of the Kingdom

Just like in Breath of the Wild, there are a ton of different armors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that you can get your hands on. One of these pieces is the legendary Tunic of Memories, which boosts not only your stats but your style too.

Other than functionality and pizazz, some of these armors can be straight-up iconic, and that definitely includes the Tunic of Memories, which was known as the Champion’s Tunic in Breath of the Wild.

And since this tunic in Tears of the Kingdom is rare and unique, you can best be assured that it’s no easy feat to acquire it. But don’t worry, that’s where we come in.

Where to find the Tunic of Memories in Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing you will need to take care of is finding all the statues that are located in the Chasm. Once you have taken care of that, head to the Central Mine in the Chasm to find another statue that will inform you that it is stuck underwater and needs to be freed.

Then, head out of the Chasm and head towards the Great Plateau North Chasm which can be located west of the Forest of Time and south of the Gatepost Town Ruins.

At the northeast of the North Chasm, you should be able to find a small piece of rock that is clogging all of the water in a castle wall. To unclog it, shoot a Bomb Flower at the rock stuck in the wall which will drain the water out and free the statue.

The explosion should have created a hole in the castle wall. Make your way through the hole you just made and talk with the statue that is in the ground at this point. Following this, you will need to head on over to the Temple of Time ruins. You need to head down into four different Chasms and drop eyes into them, a task that is given to you after praying at the statue inside the temple.

Now, carry the eyes back to the statue in the Central Mine and place them within the statue’s four eye slots. Once you’ve done this, you get to choose between two rewards: a heart container or a stamina vessel.

Talk to the statue once more and the Tunic of Memories will finally be on sale. Simply scroll all the way to the bottom of the trade menu to find it.

