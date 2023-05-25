How to get Magic Scepters in Tears of the Kingdom

In the past, Link’s primary weapons have always been either a sword or bow and arrow. It’s what fans have come to use the most in any Zelda title, and the same goes for Tears of the Kingdom. In the newest title of the series, however, there are some newer weapons that go beyond a simple sword or bow. These weapons are usually of the magical variety, and perhaps the best magic weapon that players can get their hands on is the Magic Scepter.

Magic Scepters are powerful two-handed weapons that are strong on their own. If players decide to fuse them with certain items, though, they will unlock various elemental damage for the weapon as well, making it even stronger. Players can fuse the Scepters with gemstones to give them this elemental damage, but before that can be done, players need to actually find and wield a Magic Scepter in Tears of the Kingdom.

The guide below will show exactly where you can find one of these magic weapons in Hyrule.

Getting Magic Scepters in Tears of the Kingdom

The guaranteed way of obtaining Magic Scepters is to complete the Mayahisik Shrine, which offers the weapon from a chest inside the shrine. This shrine will be presented to you when you are completing Robbie’s Research Lab Side Adventure at Hateno Village. Also, the Rasiwak Shrine has been discovered to offer players Magic Scepters from a chest as well. You can find this shrine in the Akkala Sea at the coordinates 4668, 3275, 0001.

Aside from obtaining the Magic Scepters from shrines, it’s also been learned that you can obtain the weapon by locating all six Bargaining Statues in the Depths. Upon doing this, you can purchase the Magic Scepter from the statues in the Depths for 100 Poes. There is only one Magic Scepter in stock at a given time, so if yours breaks, you’ll have to wait for the shop to restock before purchasing a new one.

Those are the surefire ways we have discovered to obtain a Magic Scepter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There could be more ways out there that have yet to be found, though. We’ll be sure to update this article with any new details if they come to light.

