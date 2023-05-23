How to find Naydra in Tears of the Kingdom

Even near the beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can vaguely spot the eternal dragons gliding around the skies of Hyrule. Naydra, the ice dragon, is now one of the three that you can reach and use to obtain various parts.

You are able to extract items such as Naydra’s Claws, Horns, Fangs, or Scales. Personally, I tend to fuse spikes and claws with my weapons to give each a massive damage increase. You can also sell the pieces of Naydra for large amounts of rupees, or cook up scales for additional buffs.

Though the various items that can fall off of Naydra are immensely helpful, actually reaching the massive dragon can prove to be quite difficult. If you are trying to reach Naydra in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you can do.

How do I find Naydra in Tears of the Kingdom?

The ice dragon Naydra is on a set flight path that repeats every day in Tears of the Kingdom. The eternal dragon spends most of its time in the eastern Lanayru region.

From 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM, Naydra spawns at Mount Lanayru and circles around the area before swinging south around Hateno Village, East Necluda, and West Necluda. By 5:00 PM, Naydra is back circling around Mount Lanayru.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Naydra’s Flight Path

The best way to get onto Naydra would be by using the Skyview Tower at the peak of Mount Lanayru, located at the coordinates (3847, -1314, 0539). Given that surmounting this peak can be a difficult task, you can also use the Skyview Towers near either Hateno Village or Kakariko Village, as Naydra flies particularly low here as well.

Note, that once you reach Naydra Link will be hit with an ‘Unbearably Cold’ status effect. Given that Naydra is the ice dragon, it would be best to prepare for this either by equipping cold resistant gear or by eating a cold resistant meal before embarking on this quest.

Now, you only need to strike Naydra with your arrows to gain claws, scales, horns, and fangs. Don’t worry too much about hurting the eternal dragon, as it will just continue its usual path.

