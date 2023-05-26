There are four different dragons that players can find and interact with in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One of the cooler-looking dragons in Tears of the Kingdom is Dinraal, the Fire Dragon.

Some of these dragons are more important than others, especially given that one of them can offer players the Master Sword. However, most players will likely want to seek out all of the dragons so they can get the total TOTK experience.

You’ll know when you spot Dinraal roaming around in the sky, as it sports a fiery mane and has a distinctive look. However, Dinraal is not easy to find if you aren’t sure where to look, so you can read our guide below to see exactly where to find the Fire Dragon.

How to get to Dinraal in Tears of the Kingdom

Dinraal – Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin, Dinraal is most commonly found in the northeastern part of the map in the Akkala region. More specifically, players can find Dinraal flying around the Eldin Mountains, or going in the Drenan Highlands Chasm and out of the East Akkala Plains Chasm. If you didn’t know before, dragons can go into the Depths, so if you can’t find them flying in the sky, they are likely flying in the Depths. Heading into different Chasms around the dragon’s general spawn location is the best way to locate them if they are down there.

The easiest way that I found to spot Dinraal from the sky was to use the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower (coordinates 0343, 3133, 0180) or the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower (coordinates 3493, 2019, 0188). Using the towers allows you to launch yourself into the air, and this is where you can rotate and look around to try and find the Fire Dragon.

However, these towers are somewhat far from Dinraal most of the time, so you can also jump off sky islands and glide down to try and see the dragon. I used the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab to locate Dinraal one time, which is located to the northeast in Akkala at coordinates 4510, 3152, 0247.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower location – Screenshot by Dot Esports Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower location – Screenshot by Dot Esports Akkala Ancient Tech Lab location – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: How to find Farosh in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you decide to try and climb Dinraal, you will need to bring heat resistant armor or items that boost your heat resistance. Dinraal is essentially on fire, and climbing the dragon will result in you taking damage if you have nothing to protect yourself from it. The Desert Voe armor set is great at stopping heat damage, while Chillshrooms can be cooked and eaten to give Link some much-needed resistance.

About the author