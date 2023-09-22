Best Armor Sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, ranked

Zelda: ToTK has more armor options than any other game in the Zelda franchise. Each set of armor has different properties—very few just protect you from blows. With all of the various perils of the world of ToTK, you need as much armor as possible to keep you safe.

But with so many armor options, how do you know which are the best? Because we’re going to tell you. Read on for our ranking of the seven best armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

6. Froggy Armor













The Froggy Leggings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re kicking off this list with a bit of a silly addition, but don’t let the fun name of the Froggy armor fool you: it’s one of the strongest armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Though each component of frog armor only provides you with three defense, the froggy armor is much more useful as a tool than a traditional armor set. The froggy armor eliminates the effects of water on you, allowing you to become slip resistant in one of ToTK’s random rainstorms. This makes it perfect for anyone who wants to scale mountains.

This armor is also perfect for traversing the many slippery caves and caverns in Tears of the Kingdom—save your stamina for battle with the froggy armor.

Because it doesn’t provide fantastic defense, we recommend pairing elements of the froggy armor with other armor sets.

5. The Miner’s Armor

The Armor glows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Miner’s Armor is another piece of armor that’s main advantage isn’t the defense bonus it gives. Just like the Froggy armor it has a defense rating of three, and the armor makes you resistant to gloom. It also, quite simply, glows, making it easier to navigate in dark places like The Depths, which is where you can find this armor.

This is also a type of armor to pair with armors from other sets, combining it’s positive effects with the defense ratings of stronger armors.

4. Glide Armor

Fit for flying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Glide armor is yet another gimmick armor, but this gimmick is strong. The glide armor’s base defense rate is twice as high as that of the Miner’s Armor and the Froggy Armor. It also allows players to glide through the air—much like when using a paraglider. Unlike the paraglider, though, the Glide armor’s Glide doesn’t take up any stamina.

Having all parts of the Glide armor equipped, gives you a nice impact-resistance effect, making you safe in more situations. Its utility in navigating such a large and perilous world puts it high on this list.

3. Phantom Armor

Spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Phantom Armor is the first bit of armor on this list that focuses on sheer defense, so it’s extremely powerful. With a base damage protection rating of 24, the Phantom Armor dwarves the defensive capabilities of the other armor sets on this list.

Unfortunately, this set of armor can’t be enhanced, but that doesn’t stop it from being a monster for defense. You can find this armor scattered throughout different spaces, with the helm on the cave on Puffer Beach, the legs somewhere out in the East Barrens, and the Chest Piece in Tamio River Downstream Cave.

2. Zonaite Armor















The Zonaite Armor in Zelda ToTk. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Zonaite Armor is a unique set of armor that allows you to use less energy when using Zonai devices. It also makes sure that cells recharge faster. These two things are invaluable in this game, especially when making your way through difficult locations like The Depths.

When you get every piece of the Zonaite Armor together, and upgrade it, you can go up to ridiculous levels of defense. Even though it only starts with a base defense as four, you can max out at 84 defense, higher than any other armor set in the game.

Due to it’s diversity of uses, the Zonaite Armor is the second best in the game, though it’s a bit tough to find; you need to crawl around the Sky mine for a bit.

1. Fierce Deity Armor













Fierce Deity Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Fierce Deity Armor rejects the notion that defense wins championships. This armor is the best in the game because it doesn’t just help you defend, it helps you attack, granting you a bonus to all your attacks while you wear the armor.

Though it only has a base defense of three, it can be upgraded, and provides you with a whopping 1.5 X increase in damage. If you stack this with the right weapons and fusions, you can put out serious damage that makes getting hit not even an issue.

About the author