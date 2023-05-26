All Forge Construct locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai Charges are an incredibly important tool in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as these items act as the only way to obtain Zonai Devices from Device Dispensers. Aside from fighting Constructs, you can also obtain Zonai Charges, Large Zonai Charges, and Crystallized Charges from Forge Construct locations.

Related: Every item you can get from the gacha device dispensers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom allows you to create all manner of creatures with Zonai Devices, though do this you will need plenty of Zonai Charges to get the necessary tools. Fighting Constructs is an excellent way to get Zonai Charges, though you may quickly run out of enemies to farm from.

Instead, you can also visit Forge Construct locations for a more reliable means of obtaining Zonai Charges. Given most Forge Construct locations are inside caves, be sure to bring some sort of luminous tool with you to these areas.

Forge Construct Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Below are all the known Forge Construct locations in Tears of the Kingdom. While you will initially be introduced to Forge Constructs in the beginning area of the Great Sky Island, the overwhelming majority are actually located in The Depths.

The Great Sky Island Forge Construct

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located at the coordinates (3298, 0424, 0112), this will be the Forge Construct you are introduced to near the very beginning of your playthrough.

Great Abandoned Central Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Forge Construct location can be found at (-0274, 0125, 0019). Found deep within The Depths, you will need to find the Forest of Time Chasm and go west until you reach this area.

Abandoned Lurelin Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lurelin Mine is another location found within The Depths. If you have already explored the area, it is located near the Mimufis Lightroot fast travel location, found at (-0860, -1942, -0523).

Abandoned Hateno Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Named after the famous town found above the surface, the Abandoned Hateno Mine is another spot where you can purchase Zonai Devices of all kinds. This Forge Construct location can be found at these approximate coordinates (2947, -3372, -0453). Kimnaz Lightroot is the closest fast travel location.

Abandoned Lanayru Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abandoned Lanayru Mine can be found near the Kawagom Lightroot fast travel area found at (3522, -2913, -0588). Once here, you only need to cross over a small pond to purchase Crystallized Charges, Zonai Charges, and more.

Abandoned Kara Kara Mine

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kara Kara Mine is yet another mine found within The Depths with a nearby Forge Construct. The exact position of the Kara Kara Mine is at the following coordinates (-3192, -2451, -0474). The Forge Construct will be located just to the south.

About the author