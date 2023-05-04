Best Cyberstorm Access Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to pull

Believe in the heart of the cards.

The next set of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards is here with the release of the Cyberstorm Access booster packs focusing on cards used by a series of anime characters including Astral, Chazz, and more.

The set, which released on May 4, offers a bunch of support for popular series like Constellar, Cyber, and tellarknights, as well as introducing the new Mannadium and Nemleria archetypes into the game.

With so many different cards to pull, however, it can be daunting for new players to know if they pulled anything worthwhile. So here is a handful of picks to look out for in your pulls.

Cards worth money in Yu-Gi-Oh! Cyberstorm Access

Any Starlight Rarity

This goes without saying, but any card you pull that is a Starlight Rare will pretty much bank you over $100. This includes cards like Guilding Quem, the Virtuos, and Visas Starfrost, which are selling for up to $300 each.

Chaos Angel

Image via Konami

Synchro Monster is currently valued at $50.

With a strong Synchro, players will likely be able to use its effect to banish monsters upon summon, as well as its additional synchro effects, to create a powerhouse.

Guiding Quem, the Virtuous

Image via Konami

Effect Monster is currently valued at around $30.

A setup card that will work in certain archetype decks, this monster will be useful for setup. It’s a shame, therefore, that it was a secret rare as no doubt players will need a playset of them for it to be useful.

Albion the Sanctifire Dragon

Image via Konami

Fusion Monster is currently valued at around $20.

A monster card that can’t be targeted by card effects and has additional effects that can turn the tide of battle? Sign us the heck up.

Bystial Dis Pater

Image via Konami

Synchro Monster is currently valued at around $10.

With the ability to target a banished LIGHT or DARK creature and special summon it to the field, there is a chance for a lot of setups here or to even take an opponent’s banished creature away from them, along with its other effects.

Peaceful Planet Calarium

Image via Konami

Spell Card is currently valued at around $30.

A card that is essential for the new Mannadium archetype, the additional effects of 100 attack extra give us Fire Fist vibes from eons ago but is a useful card for making the most out of your deck.