What is the max level in XDefiant?

XDefiant is finally here. It’s a new entry in the established FPS scene, taking the battle head-to-head with Call of Duty. There are some differences, however, including the maximum level.

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is here to stay, with seasonal updates bringing new content, weapons, maps, and more, along with additional features. Given the content is seemingly endless, it begs the question of what the maximum level actually is.

The answer may surprise you, as definitely isn’t as high as you might think. But there is a reason for that, and things could change in the near future, as we’ve explained below.

What is XDefiant’s max level?

The current maximum level in XDefiant is level 50 and, while that would seem to be the end of your progression journey, executive producer Mark Rubin confirmed that a Prestige system is being developed.

The Prestige system is not available in Season 0, however, but could be added when Season 1 begins—which is expected to be July 1, as that is the date that XDefiant states the Season 0 battle pass will end.

Full details of XDefiant‘s Prestige system are yet to be confirmed, though it could feature yearly Prestige as its main difference to Call of Duty, which launches a new title annually. As XDefiant is here for the long term, it needs a different approach.

Rubin confirmed the plan is to have a “classic Prestige system,” but with games like CoD you get “new Prestiges every year” in the form of a new game, so the mechanic needs to change for XDefiant.

If you do manage to hit level 50 before the Prestige system is introduced, there is still plenty to do by levelling up your weapons, unlocking additional Faction characters, and progressing through the battle pass.

