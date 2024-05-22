When does XDefiant Season 0 end?

XDefiant’s pre-season, season zero, is now live, marking the official release of the tac shooter. Be that as it may, every beginning has an end, and so does season zero.

If you are wondering when the pre-season in XDefiant concludes, here’s everything you need to know.

XDefiant season zero (pre-season) end date

Gear up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the in-game timer under the battle pass tab, XDefiant season zero ends 40 days from now, which points to July 1. The exact end time isn’t known yet, but Ubisoft should announce it as we get closer to the conclusion.

This means you have plenty of time to complete the battle pass and earn all the exciting free and paid rewards included in it. But that is only if you play XDefiant regularly.

You can earn XP toward the season zero battle pass by playing any of its modes and completing Daily Challenges, which offer up to 10,000 XP each. These challenges refresh every day, so make sure you complete them to progress through the battle pass fast enough.

If you purchase the battle pass, you can earn XP boosters that increase the amount of XP you earn in a limited time frame. XP Boosters are unavailable in the free track, so you must grind harder to reach level 50.

While season zero offers a lot of XDefiant content to be excited about, season one will almost certainly be bigger and better. While Ubisoft has yet to indicate a release date for season one, we expect it to begin immediately after the pre-season concludes.

