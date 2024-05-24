How to fix the Victor-01 error in XDefiant

XDefiant has been riddled with error codes going back to its beta days, and it’s been the case since the full launch too, with the Victor-01 error code proving to be even more painful.

It’s understandable if you’ve lost count of the various XDefiant error codes by this point: Charlie-01, Bravo-04, Mike-01, Tango-02, and Bravo-08 are some examples. Error codes happen for a variety of reason, which leads us on to Victor-01.

You’re here because you’re looking for a fix or two to rid yourself of this bug, and we have the equivalent of bug spray to rid you of the burden.

XDefiant: Fix for the Victor-01 error

Bugs everywhere. Image via Ubisoft

Thanks to the developer, we know to fix the Victor-01 error code in XDefiant, you simply need to download the most recent update and restart the first-person shooter for everything to run smoothly.

Usually, error codes have multiple solutions and suggestions, but in this case, the answer comes from Ubisoft itself via the XDefiant Discord server—following one of the shooter’s patches.

“Be sure to update your game before trying to rejoin the servers,” Ubisoft said on Discord. “If you get a Victor-01 error, you need to update! Close the game, download the update, and you should be good to go.”

So there you have it! If you’ve been on the receiving end of Victor-01, get the newest update installed, restart the game, and XDefiant should be up and running again. If you have any doubts, you can always check the latest updates on the XDefiant server status.

If XDefiant is shooting straight for you, keep your skills and knowledge sharp by knowing how to slide-cancel and the fastest way to level up guns.

