If you’re seeing a Bravo-08 error code pop up in trying to play XDefiant, we have some solutions that should work for you.

Bravo-08 is an error code that occurs when trying to play XDefiant. Just like the Uniform 01 error or DELTA 01, getting Bravo-08 to appear is not what we want, and it’s counterproductive to enjoying some fast-paced FPS action.

Let’s see how we can fix the Bravo-08 error code if it is affecting you.

How to fix the Bravo-08 error in XDefiant

The error of your ways. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

A few solutions to fixing the Bravo-08 error in XDefiant include turning the game off and restarting it, resetting your router, and waiting for Ubisoft to announce a fix—the root cause is likely linked to the impacted server status.

Turn off input-based matchmaking

One of the main player-suggested solutions we’ve seen for Bravo-08 is to turn off Input-Based Matchmaking. What this means is that XDefiant‘s matchmaking will only pair you into games with other users using the same input.

While it may not work for you, it’s worth a shot, and here’s how to turn off the specific matchmaking protocol:

Go to XDefiant‘s main game menu. Click on “Settings.” Scroll down to “Matchmaking & Account” and press on it. Move down to “Input-Based Matchmaking.” Switch it to off.

Check your internet connection

A solution as old as time itself, but never underestimate the necessity of a stable internet connection. Check your download speed and monitor your device’s wireless internet stability. If Bravo-08 persists, I would strongly suggest restarting your router to let it refresh, and see if the error stops appearing once you’ve done so.

Restart XDefiant

If your internet is fine and your hard-earned money is getting you a solid connection, then it’s probably the fault of XDefiant itself. Try closing the application on whichever platform you’re trying to play Ubisoft’s shooter on, wait until you regain control of the system, and boot up XDefiant again in the hope that it starts without the Bravo-08 error code.

Monitor XDefiant’s socials

Today, communication through X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Discord are massive ways of voicing updates and progress. The official XDefiant page reported on launch day that due to matchmaking issues players should “please bear with us while we look into servers and matchmaking!”

Not only that, but XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin issued a statement reiterating that servers were the top priority.

Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it. pic.twitter.com/8gjk8dASzG — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) May 21, 2024

We are monitoring XDefiant’s server status to see if any updates are coming regarding the Bravo-08 error code, and any other issues that players are experiencing.

We are monitoring XDefiant's server status to see if any updates are coming regarding the Bravo-08 error code, and any other issues that players are experiencing.

