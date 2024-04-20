How to fix the DELTA 01 error in XDefiant

XDefiant spent a long time in development, but it doesn’t mean that it’s immune to errors. The DELTA-01 error in XDefiant kicks you from the server when trying to join a match, making it one of the more annoying errors in the game.

Even when a game is perfect regarding its source code, it can still run into server-side errors. Anticipated content releases and similar rollouts cause huge influxes in player numbers and trigger server-related errors like DELTA 01.

What causes the DELTA 01 error in XDefiant?

All errors appear for a reason. Image via Ubisoft

The DELTA-01 error occurs when there’s a connection timeout between your device and the XDefiant servers. In simpler terms, the game tries to talk to the server but doesn’t receive a response within the expected timeframe.

More often than not, this will be caused by issues on the server side rather than your internet connection, meaning a solution is on the developer or publisher and not the end user.

How do you fix the DELTA 01 error in XDefiant?

Let’s get rid of that DELTA 01 error. Image via Ubisoft

The best way to fix the DELTA 01 error in XDefiant is to restart your router. Before resetting your modem, you should check XDefiant’s server status. If the servers are down, your only option will be to wait for them to come back online. When they’re online, however, you can try the following alternative fixes for XDefiant’s DELTA 01 error.

Change your DNS addresses . Switch your current DNS settings to a new one since a DNS server outage can cause in-game errors related to connectivity.

. Switch your current DNS settings to a new one since a DNS server outage can cause in-game errors related to connectivity. Try a different internet connection . The quickest way to do this will be through using your phone’s hotspot feature.

. The quickest way to do this will be through using your phone’s hotspot feature. Call your ISP to learn about potential local outages. Your ISP could be having local maintenance in your area. They can also run more thorough diagnostics on your network and potentially help you fix internet problems.

