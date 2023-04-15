Is XDefiant down? How to check XDefiant server status

The wait for XDefiant ends as the game gears up toward its closed beta. Accessible on PC and the latest generation of consoles, fans can test out what Ubisoft has been cooking over the last two years.

Given the high level of anticipation surrounding the game, there’s a decent chance that fans might experience server outages when XDefiant goes live. Servers can also go down during massive content releases that might attract new players to the game, increasing the overall player count.

How to check XDefiant’s server status

Check XDefiant’s social media channels for updates. Check Ubisoft’s official Connectivity and Performance page for XDefiant outages. Check community hubs, like Reddit, as fans will also be reporting widespread outages.

Check the two resources above should be enough to see whether XDefiant’s servers are down or not. If XDefiant servers are down, players have no option but to wait for them to come back online. In most cases, developers tend to be fast, so you can keep an eye on XDefiant’s socials to jump back into the game when the servers come back online.

Why are XDefiant’s servers are down right now?

XDefiant’s servers can go down for various reasons. The servers can usually go offline due to too many players trying to play the game simultaneously, or Ubisoft might have taken them down on purpose to roll out an update.

For the latest and most reliable information when it comes to learning why XDefiant’s servers might be down, you can check out the game’s Twitter page or Ubisoft’s official Game Status page.

What to do if you can’t log in to XDefiant when servers are up

Players, who can’t access the game when the servers are up, might be having connectivity problems on their end. Trying out the following troubleshooting steps might allow them to jump back into XDefiant.