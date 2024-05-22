How to fix the Mike-01 error in XDefiant

Ah, error codes. Just about every modern game has them, and in many cases, they are incredibly helpful in helping you troubleshoot any issues you’re having while playing. XDefiant is no exception, with the MIKE-01 error a very common one.

Here’s everything we know about the MIKE-01 error in XDefiant, as well as a few fixes you can try so you can get back to shooting up enemy factions with the latest unlocked weapons.

What causes the MIKE-01 error in XDefiant?

It might take more than one mike to fix. Image via Ubisoft

The MIKE-01 error usually occurs in XDefiant when your device cannot connect to the main Ubisoft server for whatever reason. It’s not always an issue on your end, either; should Ubisoft servers go down for maintenance or due to an update, you’ll receive the same error—even if there’s little you can do on your end.

Other users have noted a MIKE-01 error occurs shortly after XDefiant receives an update, likely due to an out-of-date client running an older version. As a result, there’s a few things you can try to remedy the frustrating issue.

Fixes for XDefiant‘s MIKE-01 error

There are a few fixes you should try if you are constantly getting a MIKE-01 error in XDefiant:

Check whether XDefiant servers are down . If Ubisoft is updating the game or maintenance is ongoing, the XDefiant team will let you know via the Play XDefiant account on X/Twitter), the Ubisoft Help page, or the main Discord server.

. If Ubisoft is updating the game or maintenance is ongoing, the XDefiant team will let you know via the Play XDefiant account on X/Twitter), the Ubisoft Help page, or the main Discord server. Restart your internet connection . Close XDefiant, then switch off your modem and wait a few minutes. Switch it back on, then attempt to launch XDefiant and see whether the MIKE-01 error continues to occur.

. Close XDefiant, then switch off your modem and wait a few minutes. Switch it back on, then attempt to launch XDefiant and see whether the MIKE-01 error continues to occur. Ensure XDefiant is updated and on the current patch . If needed, uninstall and reinstall the game entirely to ensure you’ve got the latest update.

. If needed, uninstall and reinstall the game entirely to ensure you’ve got the latest update. Access may be restricted in your country. Cross-check Ubisoft’s official list of supported locations. A VPN may help here.

In most cases, you just need to wait as the fault is likely on Ubisoft’s end. Just stay tuned to the above contact pages for the latest XDefiant updates.

