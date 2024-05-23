How to slide-cancel in XDefiant

The slide-cancel is a by-product of modern-day FPS gaming, and hopeful XDefiant players want to know if this advanced movement technique is a viable option in Ubisoft’s shooter.

To an outsider, FPS lingo probably causes headaches. Bunny-hopping, teabagging, quickscoping, noobtubing, and smurfing represent a mere atom of the genre’s verbal repertoire, and you can add slide-canceling to the pile.

XDefiant is a fast, arcade-like FPS at its core, and the slide-cancel would fit right in with the title’s maneuverability.

Can you slide-cancel in XDefiant?

I spy, a slide-cancel. Image via Ubisoft

Yes, you can slide-cancel in XDefiant, and you can do so by pressing the jump button while you’re midway through a slide. Doing so causes your player to interrupt their slide animation, hop up into the air, and carry moving forward as though nothing happened.

Here’s a quick walkthrough of what to do:

Load into a game of XDefiant. It doesn’t matter which Faction you choose, as you can slide-cancel with anyone. Trigger a sprint with your player. Press the crouch button while you run and your player will slide along the ground. In the middle of the sliding animation, press the jump button. This interrupts the slide, causing your avatar to hop into the air back onto their feet. You can keep repeating this over and over again to string together a series of slides.

Call of Duty players making the jump to XDefiant are no doubt scratching their heads with years of CoD muscle memory, struggling to understand Ubisoft’s slide-cancel. You see, you can also slide-cancel in CoD, and you trigger it by pressing crouch as you run—but it’s very different.

You have to press crouch again to slide-cancel, so it’s understandable if you’re struggling a bit to nail the method in XDefiant. Practice makes perfect.

What is a slide-cancel in XDefiant?

A slide-cancel is considered an expert movement technique that makes you move a bit faster and become a bit harder to hit.

Due to casual FPS players typically not knowing about slide-canceling, what it does, or how to do it, a slide-cancel is an advanced technique to aid mobility and is a necessity for higher-level gameplay. It can get you to objectives quicker, and it’s harder for enemies to hit a lower, moving target—and who doesn’t want that!

If you care about being good at XDefiant and improving your ability, I highly recommend you add slide-canceling to your arsenal for both offensive and defensive benefits.

