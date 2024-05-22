DedSec faction in XDefiant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
XDefiant

How to fix low frame rate in XDefiant: Best FPS settings

Get set up for success.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:42 pm

Due to its fast-paced action, XDefiant requires you to have a good or great frame rate on PC in order to contend with enemy players and not end up on the bottom of your team’s scoreboards.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant‘s minimum requirements effectively ensure almost all computers can comfortably run the game at 60 frames per second, or FPS. In fact, Ubisoft has publicly stated computers that meet the minimum requirements should be able to run 60 FPS consistently on the Low graphics presets.

To avoid low frame rate issues and to get the best possible FPS while playing XDefiant, you’ll want in-game settings that maximize performance without sacrificing quality to the point you can’t see enemies and terrain clearly. Here are our suggestions.

How to fix low frame rate in XDefiant

Before we hop into settings, here are some suggestions for improving low frame rate in XDefiant.

  • Close any unnecessary programs, namely ones that eat up a lot of processing power or memory.
  • Make sure latest updates to XDefiant and your graphics card have been applied.
  • Verify files for XDefiant through Ubisoft Connect.

Best settings for max FPS in XDefiant

Faction select menu in XDefiant with high FPS counter in the top left corner.
That’s a lot of frames. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

These are the optimal settings for maximum FPS in XDefiant. With these settings enabled under Video & Graphics, low-end to mid-tier systems should comfortably get 60 FPS, but as someone with a high-end rig, I managed to average around 200 FPS with these settings.

Display Mode:Fullscreen
Triple BufferingOn
Reduced Latency:On
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency (if available):On + Boost
Brightness:10
Contrast:15
DX12 Renderer:Off
HDR:Off
Graphics Quality:Custom
V-Sync:Off
Framerate Limit:Off
Shadow Quality:Low
Spot Shadows:Low
Spot Shadow Resolution:Low
Contact Shadows:Off
Resolution Scale:100 percent
Sharpening:Seven
Particle Detail:Low
Volumetric Fog:Low
Global Reflection Quality:Low
Local Reflection Quality:Low
Vegetation Quality:Low
Subsurface Scattering:On
Ambient Occlusion:Low
Object Detail:60
Extra Streaming Distance:10
Lens Flare:On
Water Quality:Medium
Chromatic Aberration:On
Terrain Quality:High

Most of the settings will be set on low or off, but a few are set to medium or high for the sake of visual performance:

  • Triple buffering provides framerate stability.
  • Sharpening is higher on the overall scale so you can visually identify objects and players better.
  • Terrain quality is needed for visual clarity of the map itself.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
An excited Scump competing, yelling across the stage
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 22, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the MCR in XDefiant
A close-up view of the MCR in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to unlock the MCR in XDefiant
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 22, 2024
Read Article How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
An XDefiant running out of a building.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
An excited Scump competing, yelling across the stage
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 22, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the MCR in XDefiant
A close-up view of the MCR in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to unlock the MCR in XDefiant
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 22, 2024
Read Article How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
An XDefiant running out of a building.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.