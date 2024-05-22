How to get and use Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant

XDefiant is officially here, and so is the slow grind of unlocking new attachments for each weapon. For those committed to the grind, Weapon XP boosters are a necessity.

These boosts will double the amount of weapon XP you earn, which should allow you to level up your weapons faster, unlocking new optics, rails, and attachments for each weapon. XDefiant currently doesn’t let you purchase Weapon XP boosters outright, so you’ll need to know where to look.

How to get Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant

There are a handful of ways to acquire Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant currently.

All players should receive five Weapon XP boosters automatically after they start playing. Players should at some point immediately after launch receive a message informing them that five boosters have been added to their account.

These boosts only last for 20 minutes, so you’ll be looking for more after. Five more boosters are available in the preseason battle pass, but only one is available for free. You’ll have to unlock the full pass by purchasing it, but the majority of these boosters last for 40 minutes instead of just 20.

Two-plus hours of weapon boosts are locked behind the battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the first six weeks of the game’s launch, starting on May 21, players can earn one Weapon XP booster per week by watching 30 minutes of XDefiant on any Twitch channel. These Twitch drop Weapon XP boosters last 20 minutes each.

Aside from these methods, a single Weapon XP booster can be acquired from the Ubisoft Connect challenges and rewards page.

How to use Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant

Boost the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To activate a Weapon XP booster or a battle pass XP booster, you have to be in a multiplayer lobby. Once you’re in a lobby, hit the big Activate Booster button in the top right of the screen.

You’ll then have to select which specific booster duration you want to activate. Once the booster is active, you should start receiving double weapon XP as you play throughout its duration.

