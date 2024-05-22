All XDefiant Ubisoft Connect rewards and how to get them

XDefiant is finally here, and as you’d expect, there are plenty of skins and camos you can equip—and there are some goodies you can grab for free using Ubisoft Connect.

Ubisoft’s cross-game overlay provides a heap of cosmetic rewards and boosts across a heap of games, including XDefiant, and provides an easy way to give your characters a new look, unlock skins, and boost your match earnings.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Ubisoft Connect rewards for XDefiant and how to claim them here.

How to get XDefiant Ubisoft Connect rewards

Follow the signs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ubisoft Connect rewards are available for several titles, including XDefiant, and require signing into your Ubisoft account and connecting to your game. From there, follow these steps:

PC Users

Launch the Ubisoft Connect PC app and log into your Ubisoft account.

Go to the “Library” tab.

Select XDefiant from the list of games.

Scroll down to Rewards and select “View all.”

Select the Reward you want to redeem and select “Get it.”

Xbox Series X|S/PlayStation 5

From the XDefiant main menu, select “Ubisoft Connect” and open the overlay.

Go to the “Rewards” tab.

Select the Reward you want to redeem and hit “Get it.”

Alternatively, you can unlock rewards for whichever platform you are on by using the Ubisoft Connect website and following these steps:

Go to the Games section of the Ubisoft Connect website.

Log into your Ubisoft account if you’re not already signed in.

Select XDefiant from the list of games.

Select the “Rewards” many.

Select the Reward you want to redeem and “Get it for …” to unlock it.

All rewards unlocked will be available in-game the next time you launch.

All XDefiant Ubisoft Connect rewards

Free goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A full list of Ubisoft Connect Rewards can be found below, including the number of Ubisoft Coins they require. You can earn additional Ubisoft Coins by leveling up your Ubisoft account and completing Challenges.

Reward Description Price XDefiant – S0 Fan Kit Enjoy key art, screenshots, and logos! Free Low Profile Pack Deploy for modern warfare with an inconspicuous player card and midnight-blue fatigues. Free Weapon XO Booster An extra boost to start your attachment unlock journey. 30 Battle Pass Booster A leg up on your next reward. 30 Battle Pass Tier Get ahead with this Battle Pass Tier Skip. 60 Midnight Velocity Pack Tweaked colors lend a fresh feel to these variants of the Hi-Velocity ensemble. 100

