XDefiant to reward 6 weeks of XP boosts and skins via Twitch drops after release

For six weeks after XDefiant launches on May 21, Twitch viewers who watch streams of the new free-to-play shooter will be able to earn a handful of XP boosts and weapon skins via drops, simply by watching for less than two hours each week.

Starting on May 21 with the XDefiant All-Star Series on the official Ubisoft channel, viewers with a connected account will be able to earn one weapon XP booster and two skins each week by watching 90 minutes of any XDefiant stream. Viewers will receive the weapon XP booster at the 30-minute mark, then a skin at both the 60-minute and 90-minute mark.

Do you have nine cumulative hours free over the next six weeks? Image via Ubisoft

Those who watch 30 minutes of the XDefiant All-Star Series finals, which will pit teams of “the best FPS competitors ever” against each other, will also earn the “Pump Action” victory animation. But this animation is only obtainable if you watch on the official Ubisoft channel, and the match only goes for two hours from 11am to 1pm CT on May 21.

Even by giveaway standards, the XDefiant launch drops campaign seems pretty generous as players only need to watch for 90 minutes across an entire week to get all the rewards for that week, and they aren’t limited to specific partnered streamers. There will certainly be a number of content creators doing partnered streams, though, especially among those who primarily play FPS titles like Call of Duty.

The wave of drops may (from Ubisoft’s point of view) help prospective players forget about the long wait for XDefiant as the game has been through a number of closed tests and internal changes since it was announced back in July 2021. A pre-load is currently available ahead of the May 21 release.

