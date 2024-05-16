All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them

XDefiant is finally here, and you can suit up your character with free loot just by watching Twitch.

Twitch drops are arriving alongside XDefiant’s preseason, which lasts for six weeks. Each week, three separate drops will be available, and all you need to do is tune in and watch after a few other simple steps beforehand.

Here’s all the info you need on how to get Twitch drops for XDefiant.

How to get XDefiant Twitch drops

Run and get your drops.

To get XDefiant Twitch drops, you must watch an XDefiant stream that has drops enabled after you link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account.

Create a Ubisoft account, or log in with your platform’s account (PlayStation, Xbox, etc).

Go to Ubisoft’s Drops website.

Select “Get Started” and then “Login with Twitch.”

Once the Twitch site pops up, log in with your Twitch account.

Log in with the Ubisoft account you wish to receive drops for.

Watch XDefiant streams on Twitch that have drops enabled.

And that’s all there is to it. Now here’s exactly what you can earn in XDefiant’s preseason.

All XDefiant preseason Twitch drops, listed

Here's everything to earn.

Week one: May 21 to 28

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M4A1

Morganite weapon skin for M4A1 Watch 90 minutes: Violet weapon skin for M4A1

Week two: May 28 to June 4

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M9

Morganite weapon skin for M9 Watch 90 minutes: Violet weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP

Week three: June 4 to 11

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M870

Morganite weapon skin for M870 Watch 90 minutes: Ember weapon skin for M16A4

Week four: June 11 to 18

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Pelagic weapon skin for M9

Pelagic weapon skin for M9 Watch 90 minutes: Ember weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP

Week five: June 18 to 25

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Disruption weapon skin for M60E4

Disruption weapon skin for M60E4 Watch 90 minutes: Eruption weapon skin for MDR

Week six: June 25 to July 2

Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster

30-minute weapon XP booster Watch 60 minutes: Amber weapon skin for M44

Amber weapon skin for M44 Watch 90 minutes: Pelagic weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP

