All XDefiant Twitch drops and how to get them

XDefiant is finally here, and you can suit up your character with free loot just by watching Twitch.
Twitch drops are arriving alongside XDefiant’s preseason, which lasts for six weeks. Each week, three separate drops will be available, and all you need to do is tune in and watch after a few other simple steps beforehand.
Here’s all the info you need on how to get Twitch drops for XDefiant.
How to get XDefiant Twitch drops
To get XDefiant Twitch drops, you must watch an XDefiant stream that has drops enabled after you link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account.
- Create a Ubisoft account, or log in with your platform’s account (PlayStation, Xbox, etc).
- Go to Ubisoft’s Drops website.
- Select “Get Started” and then “Login with Twitch.”
- Once the Twitch site pops up, log in with your Twitch account.
- Log in with the Ubisoft account you wish to receive drops for.
- Watch XDefiant streams on Twitch that have drops enabled.
And that’s all there is to it. Now here’s exactly what you can earn in XDefiant’s preseason.
All XDefiant preseason Twitch drops, listed
Week one: May 21 to 28
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M4A1
- Watch 90 minutes: Violet weapon skin for M4A1
Week two: May 28 to June 4
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M9
- Watch 90 minutes: Violet weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP
Week three: June 4 to 11
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Morganite weapon skin for M870
- Watch 90 minutes: Ember weapon skin for M16A4
Week four: June 11 to 18
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Pelagic weapon skin for M9
- Watch 90 minutes: Ember weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP
Week five: June 18 to 25
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Disruption weapon skin for M60E4
- Watch 90 minutes: Eruption weapon skin for MDR
Week six: June 25 to July 2
- Watch 30 minutes: 30-minute weapon XP booster
- Watch 60 minutes: Amber weapon skin for M44
- Watch 90 minutes: Pelagic weapon skin for Vector .45 ACP
