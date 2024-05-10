XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant
CoD

Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential

Can XDefiant capture the attention of CoD esports fans?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:58 pm

It’s still hard to believe that XDefiant is finally releasing, but the game is now less than two weeks away and FPS players are chomping at the bit to hop online for some fun matches.

Recommended Videos

In the days leading up to the release of XDefiant, Ubisoft has been showcasing the game as a competitive title featuring FPS pros such as Crimsix and ACHES. And today’s new match features two more former teammates from a Call of Duty world championship team.

XDefiant character holding a weapon and aiming at an opponent off screen.
Watch some of the best duke it out. Image via Ubisoft

Team TeePee played against Team Karma in the latest round of games, marking a showdown of teammates from the world championship team in Call of Duty: Ghosts way back in 2014.

The matchup also included well-known CoD names such as current CDL pro Attach and former pros like Parasite, Apathy, SpaceLy, Lacefield, and John, so it’s pretty clear what kind of audience XDefiant is aiming to catch on with.

The matchup features XDefiant modes Escort where teams must escort a robot payload through the map, Occupy, which is similar to CoD’s Hardpoint, Domination with its three flags to hold, and Zone Control, which has points that unlock as the attackers advance.

The XDefiant YouTube channel has an entire playlist of the matches, so we won’t spoil who wins for you. But it’s definitely worth checking out to see what kind of potential the Ubisoft FPS has when it comes competition and esports, and it seems like there may be an audience for it if the game catches on with a big community.

Basically, if you’ve played CoD or other FPS titles like Overwatch or Battlefield, you’ll understand how the game modes work. That works in XDefiant’s favor when it comes to a spectator esport since it’s simple to understand.

XDefiant releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on May 21.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Overpowered akimbo shotguns nerfed in latest update for MW3, Warzone
Akimbo Lockwood Mk2 shotguns in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
Overpowered akimbo shotguns nerfed in latest update for MW3, Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
The MCW assault rifle in MW3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overpowered akimbo shotguns nerfed in latest update for MW3, Warzone
Akimbo Lockwood Mk2 shotguns in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
Overpowered akimbo shotguns nerfed in latest update for MW3, Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 9, 2024
Read Article The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
The MCW assault rifle in MW3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best MCW loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 8, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.