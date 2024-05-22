How to fix Charlie-01 error in XDefiant

A look at members of the Phantoms faction in XDefiant.
Image via Ubisoft
Error codes in video games can be a nuisance, especially if they are intricate, like the Charlie-01 error in XDefiant

Since you are here, chances are the notorious Charlie-01 dialog box has left you frustrated and looking for a solution. Fret not—we have jotted down all the workarounds you may need to fix it. 

Charlie-01 error in XDefiant explained (and how to fix it)

While Ubisoft usually offers elaborate support pages, guiding players on commonly faced errors in its games, there’s no official explanation for the Charlie-01 error in XDefiant. That said, we found Ubisoft’s thoughts on the error code for a different game—The Division 2.

DedSec faction in XDefiant.
Deal with the Charlie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the looks of it, Charlie-01 seems to indicate the same cause in XDefiant as it does in The Division 2—an anti-cheat malfunction. According to Ubisoft, the error occurs if the anti-cheat fails to run when the game is launched.

If re-launching the game doesn’t fix it, you can try the following workarounds to fix the Charlie-01 error in XDefiant

Verify game files

You can verify game files from the Ubisoft Connect PC app on PC. Just go to your library and select XDefiant. Select the three dots next to the Play Button and choose Verify files. Allow it to complete before launching the game again. 

If you’re on console and can’t find the Verify files option, we recommend reinstalling XDefiant

Reinstall anti-cheat

If you weren’t able to solve the error by verifying files, try reinstalling BattlEye—but first, uninstall XDefiant.

Uninstalling BattlEye can be a bit complicated, so follow these steps:

  1. Open Command Prompt or Windows Powershell as an administrator. 
  2. Type the following command and press Enter: – SC Stop “BattlEye Service”.
  3. Now, type Windows Services in the Windows search bar and open the application. Look for BattlEye Service, right-click on it, and click on Properties. Go to the path shown as BattlEye’s installation folder. 
  4. Now, open the Command Prompt again as administrator, type the following command, and hit Enter: – SC Delete “BattlEye Service”
  5. Delete all the files in the installation folder and restart your PC.

Once done, you can reinstall XDefiant for a completely fresh start. This should get rid of the Charlie-01 error.

If you’re on console, again, the only thing you can do is reinstall XDefiant.

Reset Windows

If none of the fixes work, you can take a drastic step and reset Windows. One player reported that resetting the OS helped solve the annoyingly stubborn Charlie-01 error for good, but it also involves a lot of patience and work. 

We hope you manage to get rid of the error using our methods, but if you’re out of luck, we recommend submitting a support ticket for Ubisoft to look into.  

