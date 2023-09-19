Is The Division 2 crossplay or cross-platform?

The Division 2 is still going strong with its dedicated player base even four years after it was initially released on PC and the last-generation consoles. Since then, the game has seen consistent updates and is still a popular title in 2023.

However, many players still have questions regarding some of the features available in The Division 2. Namely, both new and veteran players have wondered about the game’s crossplay and cross-platform functionality.

If you’re unaware, crossplay refers to the ability to play with users on a different system than you while the cross-platform feature allows you to access your progress on a different system.

Does The Division 2 have crossplay?

Unfortunately, there is no form of crossplay in The Division 2, at the time of writing. Previously, players on PC and Google Stadia could play with each other, but the latter system has since been shut down. When this happened, the crossplay feature disappeared entirely.

This means if you’re on PlayStation 4 and want to play with a friend on Xbox One or PC, you will not be able to do so. The same goes for anyone on PC; you simply won’t be able to add or join a friend on a different system than you.

While this is unfortunate for the majority of the Division community, perhaps the developers at Ubisoft can work on adding the feature in the future.

Until then, you’re stuck playing with and against players on the same system as you.

Does The Division 2 support cross-platform?

The story with cross-platform follows a similar trend as the crossplay feature in The Division 2. If you’re on PS4, for example, you won’t be able to log into your account on Xbox One; you will be required to make an entirely new account and start from scratch.

However, the glimmer of hope with cross-platform is PC players can access their accounts through different applications. If you have The Division 2 on Steam but you want to play on Epic Games or Luna, you actually can access your account through those applications.

You don’t have to enable anything in the settings for this feature to be active; it’s enabled automatically when you make your account. Of course, this will require you to purchase The Division 2 on all of the different platforms you want to play on. You won’t be able to access the game on Steam and Epic Games without buying it through both applications.

