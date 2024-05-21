How to fix the Tango-02 error in XDefiant

Tango-02 is not a refreshing, orange-based burst of flavor, the XDefiant error code is a problem—a big one we need to fix.

The launch of XDefiant predictably suffered a player overload with everyone eager to flood the servers to participate in free-to-play shooter action. As a result, the Unable to Find Match error and Bravo-08 error are two examples of users being unable to play XDefiant.

Another frequent error message comes courtesy of Tango-02, and as someone who has experienced it myself, I have everything you need to know about this issue.

XDefiant: Fixes for the Tango-02 error

Look familiar? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main method I used to get rid of the Tango-02 error in XDefiant was to simply quit and restart the game, but there is more to it than this.

XDefiant‘s team has already acknowledged the servers are having trouble processing the large volume of players trying to access the FPS—and you can track any server status issues.

Restart the game

After waiting for an eternity in the matchmaking process, eventually, I was presented with the daunting Tango-02 error screen. After pressing to confirm I had seen the message, the game began to slowly start again. Instead, I opted to quit XDefiant altogether (which is quicker, believe me), load the title back up, and continue with matchmaking.

I was luckier second time around; however, if you don’t fare as well, there are other options.

Reset your router

Excessive matchmaking is more than likely the fault of the heavily inundated XDefiant servers, but it’s worth checking your internet connection to see if instability is causing you to be perpetually stuck in the matchmaking roundabout.

Worst case, restart your router/unplug it and plug it back in, wait for it to re-establish the link, and try to find a game in XDefiant again.

Keep an eye on socials

For XDefiant’s May 21, 2024 launch, executive producer Mark Rubin issued a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it.”

Matchmaking servers go boom! We are working on it. pic.twitter.com/8gjk8dASzG — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) May 21, 2024

Such was the excitement and hype for XDefiant, the servers buckled under the huge weight of incoming users. It happens for most online multiplayer launches it seem, and it takes time for servers to stabilize and cause errors such as Tango-02 to disappear.

So keep checking Ubisoft and XDefiant socials to see if anything changes, Plus, keep returning here for all the latest updates and solutions for this error, along with other technical faults: DELTA-01, Uniform 01, and the Practice Zone.

