Ubisoft FPS XDefiant has finally arrived, with players across the globe finally getting their hands on the fast-paced action game—or so they should have if it weren’t for the spark of BRAVO-04 errors causing issues.

The error was in abundance during the game’s early beta and server tests in the lead-up to the game’s launch in May 2024, but those who were hoping we’d never see BRAVO-04 again were mistaken with many XDefiant players struggling to get into matches.

Fear not though, as we’ve collected everything you need to know about the BRAVO-04 error in XDefiant and how you may be able to fix it.

How to fix the BRAVO-04 error in XDefiant

When we said burn the servers down, we didn’t mean literally. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

The BRAVO-04 error code in XDefiant is a multiplayer issue and is likely to be server-side, limiting the fixes that players can do to resolve the problem, but there are several steps you can take to ensure it’s not a problem on your end.

As always, we recommend restarting the game first to ensure your current session isn’t causing any problems. Then, check the server status of XDefiant to ensure servers are up and not encountering issues. If they’re down or a problem is mentioned, you’ll have to be patiently waiting for a fix.

If there’s no sign of problems with the XDefiant server, your next step should be to ensure your internet is working. You can either do a speed test or reset your router by switching it off at the power, waiting a few minutes, then turning it back on.

Restarting your router will clear its cache, which may be causing the BRAVO-04 error in XDefiant. If there are any issues on your side, then this simple step can usually fix such problems. Should the error continue to appear, attempt to run the game using a different connection if possible; if the error disappears, you’ll know it’s related.

If the error persists, it’s likely a server-side issue Ubisoft is working on, so we recommend waiting and staying tuned to Ubisoft’s official accounts for any late updates.

