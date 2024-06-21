XDefiant finally gets a long-awaited classic game mode

A new update finally added the long-awaited Team Deathmatch game mode into XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

The natural comparisons between XDefiant and Call of Duty‘s multiplayer gameplay have drawn questions about when Ubisoft’s hit FPS would get Team Deathmatch since the game launched. Recently, Ubisoft announced XDefiant season one and multiple new game modes to go along with it, which led to more speculation about TDM finally arriving in the game. But the mode’s June 21 arrival was even quicker, as it comes with nearly two weeks left in the pre-season.

TDM is live!



That is all. — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) June 21, 2024

Mark Rubin, XDefiant‘s executive producer, tweeted the official launch of Team Deathmatch shortly after the update. Team Deathmatch is the most rudimentary way to play a first-person shooter; the objective is simply that whichever team first reaches the target number of kills (In this case, 100) wins the game. Its simplicity is what makes it so effective. Players are encouraged to jump in and hit the highest killstreak possible.

XDefiant‘s various faction abilities lend themselves more to team-based modes like Occupy and Escort where characters from Ghost Recon and Far Cry can better fill their supporting niches, but that hasn’t stopped fans from begging for Team Deathmatch, regardless. The Cleaners and Echelon factions are far better suited for TDM because of their offensive capabilities. Those firebombs and stealth suits are definitely what you want to watch out for if you want to dominate in the early days of XDefiant‘s new game mode.

Season one will come with another highly requested game mode—Capture the Flag. The XDefiant roadmap says there will be other game modes based around the Escort maps, but there’s no information on what those may be at time of writing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy