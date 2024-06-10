xdefiant season 1 content
All XDefiant season one content: New faction, weapons, map, and more

The first big content drop for XDefiant is almost here.
Published: Jun 10, 2024 03:47 pm

The content for season one of XDefiant was recently announced. A ton of exciting stuff is coming, from maps to weapons and a new faction inspired by Rainbow 6 Siege.

XDefiant is one of the hottest first-person shooters right now, and many of these season one changes are sure to switch things up in the competitive meta. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, all of the info about what’s coming is here.

All changes coming to XDefiant in season one

Here’s a full list of everything announced for XDefiant season one thus far:

  • New game mode: Capture the Flag
  • New faction: GSK (Rainbow 6 Siege-inspired)
  • New maps: Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller
  • New weapons: LVOA-C, L115, Sawed-Off Shotgun
  • New weapon mastery skins

One of the abilities of the new GSK faction appears to be a riot shield similar to the blitz shield used by the Phantoms faction. It’s unknown exactly how the two shields differ at this time. The second GSK faction ability is also currently unknown.

For the three new weapons, the Sawed-Off Shotgun is obviously a shotgun, the L115 is a sniper rifle, and the LVOA-C seems to be an assault rifle. Season one will also presumably come with at least some balance adjustments for the existing XDefiant weapons, many fans are hoping for a Tac-50 nerf, but there’s no further information on that right now.

The trailer also says there will be one new map every month, so Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller presumably won’t all be added at season one’s launch, but it’s unknown which is coming first.

XDefiant season one officially begins on July 2.

