Is WWE 2K24 crossplay or cross-platform?

Can you beat up your friends playing on different platforms?
Crossplay is a popular feature many players hope for in modern-day games—and at this stage, it’s usually expected—and fans of the WWE game series might be wondering if crossplay or cross-platform has been integrated into the latest installment.

Does WWE 2K24 have crossplay or cross-platform play?

The Rock holding up a belt at WrestleMania in WWE 2K24.
Can you smell? Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, WWE 2K24 does not feature crossplay or cross-platform play. This isn’t too surprising, seeing as the other games in the series also didn’t include this feature. In an interview with wccftech, WWE 2K24 producer Bryan Williams confirmed this lack of crossplay, though he refused to rule the connection mechanic out entirely: “I know that’s something that fans would be excited about. And it’s something we’re keen to do as well, but not for this year.”

As Williams suggests, there is a possibility this could become a feature in future WWE games, but for now, it’s not in WWE 2K24. If you are planning on playing with friends, you’ll only be able to if you are all playing on the same platform

Does WWE 2K24 support cross-platform progression?

Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan staring each other down.
Giants Among Men. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some cross-platform progression is possible in WWE 2K24, though this will be specific to those who are playing on the previous generation of either the PlayStation or the Xbox and are planning on moving to the current generation.

This has been confirmed on the official WWE 2K24 website under the FAQ section. When asked about players hoping to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S, the devs said: “Yes, cross-progression and [a] shared VC Wallet apply to Xbox and PlayStation console families—PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. However, DLC items won’t carry over from one generation to another.”

This is good news for those looking to upgrade their consoles in the future, but it may be a little frustrating that these players will not be able to carry over any DLC purchases.

This cross-platform progression across PlayStation and Xbox One families is all you’re getting in WWE 2K24 though. There is no cross-platform progression across any of the other platforms. For example, if you play on a PC, you won’t be able to maintain your 2K24 progression if you also play the game on a console and vice versa.

