Should you pull for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves?

The first phase of Wuthering Waves version 1.1 features a new five-star Spectro DPS, Jinhsi, and since collecting characters is the main mechanic of any gacha game, players are wondering if they should pull for her.

While players are enjoying loads of fresh content added in Wuthering Waves‘ newest version, Jinhsi’s character banner is the main star of the show. Although it’s not impossible to pull for every new character, collecting units requires a lot of limited resources, so sometimes you need to make a difficult choice.

If you want a strong and flexible Spectro damage dealer, you should pull for Jinhsi because she’s looking to be one of the best characters yet.

Why you should pull for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

You should at least get one copy of Jinshi because she’s very fun to play, and her powerful kit will help you clear even the hardest content in Wuthering Waves. She’s the first limited Spectro five-star damage dealer, and not only does she deal a ton of damage, but she’s also easy to build and has a lot of team options. Jinhsi doesn’t require a lot of resources for her Fortes because most of her damage comes from Resonance Liberation, Skill, and Forte Circuit, and one of her best weapons is a five-star Broadblade you can get for free at Union level 45. Jinhsi’s certainly one of the best and most valuable units to have and if you like the character, then she’s worth every Radiant Tide you got.

Why you shouldn’t pull for Jinhsi, but save for Changli in Wuthering Waves

Just because Jinhsi’s the magistrate of Jinzhou and has a resonance with the Sentinel Jue, it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have competition. While this powerful dragon is certainly worth your Astrities, saving for an upcoming Fire phoenix is also a great idea. Changli is set to release in the second phase of Wuthering Waves version 1.1, and if you’re looking for a selfish and impactful Fusion hypercarry, you should skip Jinhsi and save for Changli.

Unlike Jinhsi, who works as a main carry and a sub-DPS, Changli is your traditional hypercarry with a fast-paced playstyle. As Jinhsi’s counselor, Changli is also a powerful unit. With her slashing mechanics and massive Fusion damage, you should consider saving your Astrites and pulling for her once her banner drops in the second phase.

Should you pull for Jinhsi?

While every character’s unique, you should definitely pull for Jinshi because not only is she strong and fun to play, but she’s also very future-proof and less likely to get power-crept by upcoming characters. She’s an incredible Spectro Resonator with unlimited damage potential and versatility, and the amount of value she brings to the table is unmatched, making her one of the best characters in Wuthering Waves to have.

