Best Verina team comps in Wuthering Waves

If you have your hands on Verina in Wuthering Waves, you can build some intense team compositions by taking advantage of her significant healing ability.

Recommended Videos

Verina is a five-star spectro in Wuthering Waves who excels at being the cushion for your main DPS and sub-DPS resonators by keeping them healthy during a fight. She is currently the best healer in the game over Baizhi, and her strong passive Grace of Life prevents any Resonater from taking lethal damage and gives them another chance to stay alive, which by itself is a gamechanger that supports any team.

Here are the best team compositions for Verina.

Best teams for Verina in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan/Mortafi/Verina

Jiyan is the meta standard for main DPS character in Wuthering Waves. Image via Kuro games.

With Jiyan at the helm as the main DPS character, this is easily one of the best compositions in Wuthering Waves because of its high synergy. Jiyan has his primary damage on his heavy attacks and relies on them heavily. You can also switch him with Mortafi, who buffs heavy attacks directly, making him an invincible threat that deals very high damage. Mortafi’s role is not to deal with the most damage in this comp, but rather to fill the gap between Jiyan’s heavy attacks and Verina’s team’s healing, keeping the enemy occupied.

Inevitably, if your Wuthering Waves DPS characters take hits, you can switch to Verina, who will rapidly restore the squad’s health. Her Outro Skill: Blossom heals the next character, so focusing on your DPS Resonator after the switch is essential to keeping the team healthy and being the aggressor in fights.

Rover/Danjin/Verina

Danjin is a solid DPS character in the early game. Image via KuroGames

If you have terrible luck, don’t have any five-star Resonators, and have Verina because of the Giveback Custom Convene event, well, there is a team that shines with Nature’s healer. Rover is one of the most underrated characters, especially because his Outro Skill Stasis slows down time while switching you to another character. This gives you a window to deal extra damage.

The composition’s real strength shines in the synergy between Verina and Danjin. Verina supports the teams with healing and enhancing damage, but Danjin can make particular use of her Resonance Skill, Crimson Fragment, in which she takes health off her HP to deal more damage to enemies.

With Verina’s constant support, she reclaims the health she loses while losing the skill, and it completely neglects the negative side of her ability.

Jiyan/Jianxin/Verina

Not mandatory but a solid pick. Image via KuroGames

Do you know what’s better than one healer? Two! While Verina can easily sustain Jiyan, and they can take on giant foes by themselves, Jianxin adds an exciting dimension. Not only does Jianxin have her heals for sustain and can deal decent damage, but her Resonance Skill: Calming Air gives her a parry stage, which is great for buying time for cooldowns to replenish. She also shields the team.

This composition is clutch when facing higher-ranked enemies who deal half your health with one shot. Having Verina’s heals with Jianxin’s shields makes you unkillable if you switch in the correct order to get the most out of their abilities.

Calcharo/Sanhua/Verina

Calcharo is one of the best DPS Resonators in Wuthering Waves. Image via KuroGames

If you were tired of Jiyan’s heavy presence as every team’s main DPS, try out a combination with Calcharo and Sanhua. Calcharo deals massive damage with his Electro damage, and Sanhua compliments attacks with her Glacio attacks, making them a great duo. Sanhua’s Outro Skill: Silversnow deepens the attacks of the next Resonator, which is a great way to boost Calcharo’s damage in the fights. Be sure not to choose Verina after Sanhua though, as your team’s overall damage output will decrease.

As usual, Verina remains the team’s critical backbone, supplying them with solid sustain to pull off their shenanigans and win Wuthering Waves fights easily.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more